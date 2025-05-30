The London Clinic is the first independent hospital to offer GALEAS™ bladder cancer tests

The London Clinic is the first independent hospital to offer non-invasive GALEAS bladder cancer tests

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month and this test, which is supported by charity Action Bladder Cancer, could reduce suffering for thousands of patients.

I am delighted that GALEAS Bladder is available as a non-invasive urine test for patients presenting with blood in their urine as part of the investigations for detecting bladder cancer.” — Professor Prokar Dasgupta

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonacus Clinical Services, the UK laboratory delivering genomic cancer testing services to the NHS and private healthcare providers, is working with The London Clinic to help more patients benefit from its non-invasive GALEAS™ Bladder test for cancer.GALEAS Bladder is a simple urine test for bladder cancer that delivers results equivalent to a cystoscopy, the current test for bladder cancer that involves a camera being inserted into the urethra to visually inspect the bladder. GALEAS Bladder is completely non-invasive, detecting somatic mutations in genes found across all grades and stages of bladder cancer via a urine sample – providing patients with equal results but a much-improved experience.In 2023, Bupa become the first UK health insurer to cover the GALEAS Bladder test for its customers, and demand from the private sector continues to grow. The test is currently being evaluated by NHS Trusts in the UK and is now featured in the European Association of Urology Guidelines, which provide best practice clinical guidelines for frontline urologists across Europe.Professor Prokar Dasgupta Professor of Surgery and Urology at The London Clinic, said: “I am delighted that GALEAS Bladder is available as a non-invasive urine test for patients presenting with blood in their urine. The London Clinic was the first private hospital to evaluate this in our patients, and we are pleased to be able to make this available as part of the investigations for detecting bladder cancer.”The London Clinic is a world-leading provider of private cancer care and can provide patients with rapid diagnostics, a range of treatment options and first-class cancer care. If bladder cancer is detected through GALEAS Bladder, patients will be provided a personalised treatment plan which could involve radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and/or surgery, including robotic surgery, for which the hospital is an expert provider.Simon Davis, Chief Commercial Officer at Nonacus Clinical Services, said: “We are thrilled to be working with The London Clinic to bring the latest innovations in genomic testing to their patients, to support the detection of cancer at an early stage, which is critical to patient outcomes. There is now increasing demand for our non-invasive GALEAS Bladder cancer test from across the private sector and our partnerships within the NHS. We are looking forward to working closely with The London Clinic as they continue to be at the forefront of innovation and patient care.”Jeannie Rigby, Chief Executive Officer at Action Bladder Cancer, said: “At Action Bladder Cancer UK, we are pleased to see the GALEASE urine biomarker test now being used in a clinical setting. Using this test in the early stage of the diagnostic journey has exciting potential to help identify those patients who may have bladder cancer, and to save others from undergoing unnecessary invasive investigative processes”.

