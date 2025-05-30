Minister Dion George closes CITES Rhinoceros Enforcement Task Force meeting, 30 May

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, will close the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Rhinoceros Enforcement Task Force Meeting that is currently underway in Pretoria, Gauteng on Friday, 30 May 2025.

The weeklong CITES Task Force Meeting brings together representatives from rhinoceros range States, Parties most affected by rhinoceros poaching and illegal trade in rhinoceros specimens, other Parties as appropriate, the International Consortium on Combating Wildlife Crime (ICCWC), relevant experts, and non-governmental organizations. These stakeholders are meeting with the aim to develop strategies to further strengthen responses to address rhinoceros poaching and rhinoceros specimen trafficking.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the closing event as per the details below:

Date: Friday, 30 May 2025

Time: 17:00

Venue: The Capital Menlyn Maine, 194 Bancor Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria

