Syria Looks to a Future Unburdened from US Sanctions

MEI Senior Fellow Charles Lister joins hosts Alistair Taylor and Matthew Czekaj to discuss the Trump administration’s dramatic reversal of four decades of US policy toward Syria. Following President Trump’s May 2025 meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and the issuance of a new general license and 180-day waiver of Caesar Act sanctions, the episode explores the implications of this policy shift. What does this mean for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction? How are regional actors like Turkey, Israel, and the Gulf states responding? And what are the risks and opportunities ahead for US-Syria relations? Lister unpacks the diplomatic, economic, and security dimensions of this major policy development and what it signals for Syria’s evolving role in the region.

This episode was recorded on May 27, 2025.