MENA: UAE’s Landmark Climate Law Takes Effect, Marking A Bold Leap Toward Regional Climate Leadership

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 11 of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects officially comes into force on May 30, 2025, Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa (MENA) applauds this historic milestone as a transformative step toward a more climate-resilient and sustainable future in the country’s climate policy framework. The law introduces essential tools as a mandatory emissions monitoring system (MRV) and sector-specific adaptation plans, which collectively demonstrate the UAE’s strong commitment to climate action at the national level and position it as a leading voice for climate governance in the MENA region.Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace MENA , stated:“This law marks a bold and progressive move in the UAE’s climate leadership. By institutionalizing emissions monitoring and climate adaptation, the UAE is setting a compelling example for countries across the region. We commend this important step and look forward to seeing its full implementation through measures that reflect the ambition of the law and respond to the pressing realities of the climate crisis.She added: “The UAE’s strategic action sends a powerful signal across the region and globally—that climate resilience and sustainable development are now national imperatives. With robust frameworks for emissions reduction and adaptation in place, the UAE is well-positioned to lead by example.”This legislation offers the UAE a significant opportunity to build on the historic 'UAE Consensus' reached at COP28 in Dubai, which included unprecedented language on the need for a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. The significance of the law lies in its formalization of the country’s climate commitment through legally binding legislation. To fully realize the law’s potential and support the UAE’s net-zero goals and latest climate action commitments under the Paris Agreement (its Nationally Determined Contribution or NDC), Greenpeace MENA encourages the UAE to follow up this legislation with robust and bold implementation resolutions. These could include setting clear emissions reduction targets for major sectors like energy and transport that directly support the commitments outlined in the NDC. In addition, prioritizing ambitious renewable energy deployment over reliance on carbon capture will ensure the UAE meets its net-zero goals sustainably.As the UAE enters a new era of climate governance, the true measure of success will be its ability to translate this legal milestone into deep, measurable emissions cuts and a just transition, setting a transformative precedent for the MENA region and beyond.

