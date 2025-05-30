InterContinental Phuket Resort Redefines Family Holidays: Fun, Adventure, and Unforgettable Memories Await

Family at Beach Pool Yacht Planet Trekker

This summer, InterContinental Phuket Resort invites families to experience a joyful escape where every moment becomes a cherished memory.

PHUKET, THAILAND, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, InterContinental Phuket Resort invites families to experience a joyful escape where every moment becomes a cherished memory. Nestled between the lush hills of Kamala and the sparkling Andaman Sea, the resort offers a playground of activities and adventures perfect for guests of all ages.A Paradise for FamiliesInterContinental Phuket Resort is where family fun and luxury meet. From the moment families arrive, they can dive into a world of excitement and relaxation designed to bring everyone closer together.Kids can unleash their creativity at Planet Trekkers, the dedicated kids' club, packed with daily activities that educate and entertain. Young eco-heroes can join Planet Guardian sessions, learning how to protect our planet through fun, hands-on activities.Families can explore the local beauty together on the Kamala Bike Tour, a guided adventure through charming villages and scenic coastal paths. For nature lovers, the Flora and Fauna Walk Map leads to secret spots around the resort where native plants and animals thrive.Every day is a new opportunity for fun with the resort’s daily activities: splash around in water polo games, challenge each other in beach tennis, or try a fun intro to Thai boxing.With five swimming pools, a 24-hour fitness centre, and a tennis court, families will find plenty of ways to stay active and energized.Memorable Moments, Endless SmilesLooking for something truly special? Charter the resort’s private yacht, W.J. Lip, for a family voyage across the Andaman Sea—a once-in-a-lifetime experience.Foodies, young and old, will love the resort’s cooking classes tailored for both adults and children, or enjoy a picnic set on the beach with breathtaking views. Kids can even join a special Kid’s Picnic designed just for them.The fun doesn’t stop at the beach—with beach sports and games like fussball, pool tables, board games, and cards, there’s always something happening.And for families craving a full splash-filled day, guests receive complimentary access to Andamanda Water Park, Phuket’s premier water adventure park, perfect for kids and kids-at-heart.Space and Comfort for Every FamilyInterContinental Phuket Resort offers a wide choice of spacious accommodations designed for every family size. Options range from elegant rooms and suites to Cluster Pool Villas, Private Pool Villas, and luxurious Three-Bedroom Pool Villas — ensuring every family finds the perfect fit for their stay.Dining and Relaxation for AllWith seven distinctive dining outlets, families can savor a variety of cuisines, from beachfront favorites to Michelin-recognized culinary delights. For ultimate relaxation, the Sati Spa provides a sanctuary where parents and adults can unwind and rejuvenate.The Perfect Family DestinationLocated on peaceful Kamala Beach yet close to shopping and popular attractions, InterContinental Phuket Resort offers the best of both worlds. It’s the ideal spot for families looking for fun, comfort, and unforgettable experiences in a stunning natural setting.This summer, make family time count. Create laughter, build memories, and find joy at InterContinental Phuket Resort.For reservations and further information, please contact:InterContinental Phuket Resort 333 Moo 3, Kamala, Kathu, Phuket 83150 Thailand T: +66 (0) 76 629 999 | F: +66 (0) 76 629 990 E: icphuket.info@ihg.com W: phuket.intercontinental.comENDNotes to Editors:Link to download images: Photo LibraryMedia Contact:Miss Nampetch Tipaxsorn, Director of Marketing CommunicationsInterContinental Phuket ResortNampetch.Tipaxsorn1@ihg.comTel: +66 (0) 76 629 999About InterContinentalPhuket ResortInspired by Phuket's natural landscape, InterContinentalPhuket Resort is a luxury beachfront hideaway featuring 221 elegantly appointed rooms and villas overlooking the Andaman Sea. The resort’s five restaurant and bars offers contemporary Thai fine-dining at Jaras, international gourmet fare at Pinto, poolside favorites and craft cocktails at Pine Beach Bar, Japanese cuisine inspired by the ancient techniques and presentation of Osaka’s cooking masters at Tengoku, and organic coffee, tea and delicacies at Devas’ Lounge. At the heart of this culinary journey lies hom restaurant where our dedication to fermentation and locavorism culinary journey begins. Resort facilities include Club InterContinentalLounge, Sati Spa & Wellness, 6 swimming pools with breath-taking views, a well-equipped Fitness Centre, tennis court, and Planet Trekkers Kids Club for multi-generational recreation. Located on the secluded part of Kamala Beach, just a 30-minute drive from Phuket International Airport.Visit us online for more about InterContinental Phuket Resort and follow us on Linkedin, Facebook, Instragram, and XAbout IHG Hotels & ResortsIHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than 6,600 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,200 properties.• Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo• Premium: voco hotels, Ruby, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels• Essentials: Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Garner hotels, avid hotels• Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites• Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront ResortsInterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

