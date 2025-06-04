Quadlytics Raises JPY 600 Million in Series A to Advance the Epileptic Seizure Prediction System

KYOTO, JAPAN, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadlytics Inc., headquartered in Kyoto, is a digital health company developing innovative medical devices. The company has raised JPY 300 million in equity funding through a Series A round led by Lifetime Ventures, Kyoto Capital Partners, XTech Ventures, and an individual investor.

Furthermore, on September 11, 2024, the company was selected for the “Deep Tech Startup Support Program (STS Phase)” operated by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), securing up to JPY 300 million in grant funding. This brings the total amount raised in this round to JPY 600 million.

The company is developing a software-based medical device (Software as a Medical Device, or SaMD)—provisionally named the "Epileptic Seizure Warning System" (general classification of Japan PMDA: epilepsy alarm)—that detects early signs of epileptic seizures in real time using a wearable device and alerts patients several minutes before a seizure occurs.

Professor Patrick Kwan of the Department of Neuroscience at Monash University, a globally recognized authority in epilepsy research and a clinician-researcher whose work also explores personalized medicine and the application of AI, stated:

“Epileptic seizures are unpredictable events that have a significant impact on a patient’s quality of life. The technology being developed by Quadlytics offers the possibility of detecting early warning signs, helping patients live more safely and with greater peace of mind. From the perspective of personalized medicine, I strongly hope to see continued clinical progress in applying such non-invasive approaches to bring benefits to the broad patient population.”

The company has adopted a strategic pathway that begins with obtaining regulatory approval and reimbursement through Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), with the goal of eventually securing U.S. FDA approval. In 2024, Quadlytics became the first Japanese startup selected for MedTech Actuator’s Cohort 9 accelerator program and established its Australian subsidiary, Quadlytics Pty Ltd. The company is currently building its commercialization strategy toward a planned product launch in Australia by 2028, followed by expansion into the U.S. market.

Dr. Buzz Palmer, CEO of MedTech Actuator, a physician and serial entrepreneur who has supported numerous healthcare startups, commented:

“Japan is a hub of pioneering early-stage innovations and technologies. It's incredibly inspiring to meet teams like Quadlytics, who are transforming these ideas into globally scalable products and businesses. We are excited to witness the healthtech ecosystem connecting Australia, Japan, and the broader Asia-Pacific region grow even stronger, driven by startups like theirs.”

MedTech Actuator also participated as a shareholder in this Series A round, further deepening its partnership with the company.

In the United States, Quadlytics has been selected for both the Mayo Clinic Platform Accelerate and Mayo Clinic Innovation Exchange programs, operated by one of the world’s leading medical institutions. Through these programs, the company is advancing clinical research and regulatory planning aimed at entering the U.S. market. Quadlytics is currently working toward a phased validation and regulatory strategy with the goal of launching in the United States by 2030.

Toshitaka Yamakawa, Co-founder and CTO of Quadlytics, stated:

“We are steadily advancing our technology, business development, and organizational capabilities to meet the diverse regulatory, healthcare, and insurance systems as well as patient needs across different countries. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to delivering a solution that can ease the fear and anxiety caused by unpredictable seizures and help prevent seizure-related accidents and injuries for as many patients as possible.”

Kohei Hayashi, President and CEO of Quadlytics, stated:

“With the successful closing of our Series A funding round and our selection for NEDO’s support program, we have taken a major step toward realizing our vision: creating a future where humanity can live without fear of incurable diseases or unpredictable symptoms. We will continue to take on new challenges to ensure safety and peace of mind for every patient, and to deliver new options to medical communities around the world.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects approximately 50 million people worldwide and is recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a major public health issue¹. The unpredictability of epileptic seizures can impose significant limitations on daily life—we are determined to bring this technology into clinical use as an innovative solution that helps prevent seizure-related accidents and injuries, reduces healthcare costs, and improves the quality of life (QOL) for patients and their families.”

-About the Epileptic Seizure Warning System (under development)

Quadlytics is developing the “Epileptic Seizure Warning System” (provisional name; general classification: epilepsy alarm), a non-invasive seizure prediction system that combines a wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) device for monitoring autonomic nervous system changes with a machine-learning–based anomaly detection algorithm.

The system aims to detect early warning signs of seizures in real time and alert patients several minutes before onset, thereby helping reduce the risk of seizure-related accidents and injuries while improving peace of mind in daily life.

-About Quadlytics

Quadlytics began as a research collaboration in 2012 among experts in clinical medicine, informatics, and electronic engineering who shared a common mission: to eliminate injuries and accidents caused by unpredictable epileptic seizures. In 2018, the company was officially established as a venture originating from Kyoto University and Kumamoto University.

Quadlytics aims to bring a new form of value—predictability—to the management of epilepsy, a condition in which seizures are inherently difficult to forecast. Our mission is to support the safety and peace of mind of patients through the power of technology.

Our vision is to create a future where humanity can live without fear of incurable diseases or unpredictable symptoms.

Reference

1. World Health Organization. Epilepsy – Key facts. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/epilepsy (Accessed May 2025)



Website: https://www.quadlytics.com/english/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.