Engineer & Educator Shawn Hymel Launches 'IoT Firmware Development' Course While Advancing AI Innovation

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned embedded systems engineer, educator, and entrepreneur Shawn Hymel is breaking new ground with the launch of IoT Firmware Development with ESP32 Using ESP-IDF on his new course platform, Learn Embedded Development , a hands-on learning experience designed to help engineers move beyond theory and build real-world embedded systems with confidence.Hymel’s course comes on the heels of his growing collaboration with industry leaders Digi-Key and Edge Impulse, where he has been instrumental in developing educational content and practical tools at the intersection of embedded systems and AI. His journey has taken him from engineering classrooms and YouTube tutorials to now empowering thousands of developers worldwide through his business, Skål Risa, LLC..The new course, launching this month, offers learners a project-based deep dive into embedded systems development, including working with hardware, firmware, and software workflows using modern tools. Built for engineers, developers, and tech enthusiasts, IoT Firmware Development with ESP32 Using ESP-IDF aims to bridge the skills gap and provide a clear pathway for building scalable, reliable embedded applications.“This course is the one I wish I had when I started,” says Shawn Hymel. “I created IoT Firmware Development with ESP32 Using ESP-IDF to give people not just the knowledge, but the confidence to build and prototype real embedded systems without getting lost in complexity.”The impact of Hymel’s educational approach is widely recognized. Matthew Kelcey, a former teammate, software engineer, and AI researcher, shares:"Shawn is an exceptional educator able to take intricate concepts and break them into actionable steps. He was always a pleasure to work with and reshaped many of the ideas and approaches I have for sharing knowledge."In addition to course creation, Hymel continues to serve as a technical voice in the AI and embedded systems space. With Edge Impulse, he helped drive the adoption of machine learning on edge devices, and while at Digi-Key, he continues to produce educational content that has reached hundreds of thousands of viewers globally.Learners can also explore Shawn’s full catalog of courses covering topics such as Arduino, Raspberry Pi, edge AI, and firmware development at shawnhymel.com/courses, offering a robust pathway for aspiring and practicing engineers alike.With Skål Risa, LLC., Hymel’s mission is simple: empower the next generation of developers to build with purpose, creativity, and technical skill. The launch of IoT Firmware Development with ESP32 Using ESP-IDF on the course platform Learn Embedded Development is a major milestone in that journey.For more information and to enroll in the course, visit:About Shawn HymelShawn Hymel is an embedded systems engineer, course creator, and advocate for accessible tech education. He has worked with SparkFun, Digi-Key, and Edge Impulse, and is the founder of Skål Risa, LLC., a company dedicated to teaching practical engineering and embedded development skills.About Skål RisaSkål Risa is a company founded by Shawn Hymel, focused on embedded systems education and hands-on engineering training. The name reflects the Scandinavian toast to good health and high spirits—values that guide its mission to make technical education more approachable, fun, and impactful.

