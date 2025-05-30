GitPart launches Interactive 3D Vehicles for replacement OEM auto parts selection

GitPart Logo

FOND DU LAC, WI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GitPart Inc, a provider of replacement used OEM auto parts to repair vehicles, has released interactive 3D vehicles via their website gitpart.com. The purpose of the interactive 3D vehicles is to assist auto parts buyers with replacement auto parts selection, adding efficiency and 3D visualization to the process.Also called the “3D Clickable Car”, this offering from GitPart allows users to hover and click on specific auto parts directly on the 3d vehicle model. Once a part is clicked on, the user is instantly led to comprehensive OEM parts data for that specific part type for that specific year/make/model.“Interactive 3D visualization and comprehensive industry-leading OEM parts data drives GitPart’s differentiated value proposition”, said GitPart CEO Evan Argall. “Parts buyers now have the ability to visualize their car repair in 3D, validate essential OEM parts data, verify fitment, view part photos and navigate factory-installed equipment options, all in one convenient easy-to-use website platform.”GitPart has rolled out over 1,000 unique year/make/models in fully interactive 3D, with plans to double the vehicle count by early 2026. This is in addition to the comprehensive OEM parts data on for over 13,000 year/make/models and over 700,000 OEM parts for vehicles 1990-newer from dozens of leading brands. Most late and current model vehicles feature over 100 part types with comprehensive OEM data including factory-installed options descriptions.“We offer a robust set of choices for users to access industry-leading OEM parts and vehicle data, instantly from their computer, phone or tablet,” Argall said, adding, “GitPart is excited to usher in a new era of 3D visualization for the replacement auto parts sector.”About GitPart:GitPart Inc, the company located in Fond du Lac, WI, is a provider of replacement used OEM auto parts to repair vehicles and aids users in replacement auto parts identification. The GitPart website platform features interactive 3D technology (also known as the 3D Clickable Car) for over 1,000 year/make/models, and comprehensive OEM parts and vehicles data for over 13,000 year/make/models. Thousands of high-quality, inspected used OEM parts are available purchase shipping nationwide direct from GitPart’s Wisconsin warehouse. For more information visit gitpart.com.Contact:GitPart IncN6670 Rolling Meadows DrFond du Lac WI54937info@gitpart.com

