Defenders of Resilience Founder Eleanor Haack-Finney Named 2025 Heroes at Home Military Spouse of the Year

Eleanor Haack-Finney (center, in floral dress) receives the 2025 Heroes at Home Military Spouse of the Year Award, honoring her leadership and service to military families.

Eleanor Haack-Finney named 2025 Military Spouse of the Year for her faith-driven leadership and support of military families facing crisis and transition.

Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created.” — Esther 4:14

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defenders of Resilience is proud to announce that its Founder and Executive Director, Eleanor Haack-Finney, has been named the 2025 Heroes at Home Military Spouse of the Year, a prestigious honor recognizing exceptional leadership, sacrifice, and service within the military spouse community.

With a heart for serving and a mission to break the stigma around mental health in the military, Eleanor has dedicated her life to walking alongside military families—especially those facing crisis, transition, and trauma. As a Navy spouse, mother of four, and certified biblical counselor, her own journey through hardship, healing, and purpose has fueled the mission behind Defenders of Resilience, a nonprofit and digital ministry serving the military community.

“Being named the 2025 Military Spouse of the Year is humbling,” Eleanor shared. “This honor is not just for me—it’s for every spouse who’s quietly held it all together, who’s carried the weight of deployments, relocations, and reintegration while building community and offering hope. It’s for those who’ve chosen to serve behind the scenes and trust that their impact still matters.”

During the awards celebration, Eleanor was asked to share her favorite quote. She chose the Bible verse, Esther 4:14: “Perhaps this is the moment for which you have been created.”

“This verse carried me through some of the hardest seasons of military life. It became the foundation for my upcoming book, Perhaps This Is It, releasing in Spring 2026. The message is simple: God can use ordinary people in extraordinary ways.”

Under Eleanor’s leadership, Defenders of Resilience has launched the Operation Resilient app, built a growing network of lay counselors and life coaches, and created digital discipleship programs to meet military families wherever they are—spiritually, emotionally, and geographically.

This award highlights Eleanor’s continued commitment to equipping others, sharing her story, and empowering military families with hope, healing, and faith-based mental health support.

To learn more about Eleanor’s mission, upcoming book, or Defenders of Resilience programs, visit www.eleanorfinney.com.

About Defenders of Resilience:

Defenders of Resilience is a nonprofit and military ministry dedicated to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health in the armed forces community. Founded by Eleanor Haack-Finney, the organization provides counseling, life coaching, support groups, discipleship tools, and digital resources tailored for military families navigating life’s most challenging seasons.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.