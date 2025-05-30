Harold Achicanoy Redefines HVAC Distribution and Engineering in Florida Through Comfort Technical Solutions

HVAC expert completes key hospital project and expands impact across Tampa with leading brands Everwell, Daizuki, and Copper&Hunter

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harold Achicanoy, an emerging leader in Florida’s HVAC sector, is gaining recognition for his pioneering work through Comfort Technical Solutions—a Tampa-based distributor and integrator of high-performance HVAC systems. By aligning with global HVAC powerhouses such as Everwell, Daizuki, and Copper&Hunter, Achicanoy is setting a new benchmark for efficiency, service, and reliability across the state of Florida.

Under Achicanoy’s leadership, Comfort Technical Solutions has grown into a trusted name among residential and commercial contractors, offering cutting-edge HVAC technology tailored to meet the unique climate and energy demands of Florida. The company’s model combines advanced system integration, robust logistics, and a deeply customer-centric approach that goes far beyond traditional HVAC distribution.

“We aim to be more than vendors—we're strategic partners helping our clients grow and thrive,” said Harold Achicanoy, Founder and CEO of Comfort Technical Solutions. “Our goal is to provide not only world-class products, but also the knowledge, support, and logistics that empower contractors and businesses to succeed in a highly competitive market.”



Strategic Partnerships Driving HVAC Innovation

Comfort Technical Solutions operates with a strong foundation built on strategic alliances. By partnering with industry leaders such as Everwell and Daizuki, the company offers energy-efficient, reliable, and aesthetically advanced HVAC solutions. These partnerships have enabled Achicanoy to deliver a product portfolio that addresses both high performance and long-term sustainability—critical factors in Florida’s hot, humid, and often unpredictable climate.

Everwell: Known for their exceptional energy ratings and ease of maintenance, Everwell units are ideal for both residential retrofits and new construction projects.

Daizuki: Famed for its modern design and long-term reliability, Daizuki's systems offer superior comfort and noise reduction.

Copper&Hunter: With a strong emphasis on innovation and multi-zone functionality, Copper&Hunter’s Urban VRF systems are becoming a preferred choice for institutional and commercial facilities with complex requirements.

Achicanoy’s focus on product quality is matched by his commitment to operational excellence. Comfort Technical Solutions offers not only premium HVAC products but also turnkey logistical support, training programs, and technical assistance for installation professionals. This comprehensive support framework has positioned the company as a full-service partner in Florida’s HVAC ecosystem.



Featured Project Spotlight: Copper&Hunter Urban VRF at Hospital San Joseph

One of the most notable projects led by Harold Achicanoy and his team recently took place at Hospital San Joseph, where Comfort Technical Solutions installed a custom-designed 5-ton multi-zone HVAC system using Copper&Hunter’s Urban VRF technology. The installation was designed specifically for the hospital’s elevator control room, a space that demands precise temperature control and continuous system performance due to the sensitivity of its electronic components.

The system included three indoor heads and was engineered for redundancy and performance under critical operating conditions. The project showcased the company’s capability to integrate advanced engineering principles into complex, high-stakes environments, especially healthcare settings where system reliability can directly affect operational safety and continuity.

“Healthcare facilities present a unique challenge. There is no room for error, and the systems we install must perform flawlessly 24/7,” said Achicanoy.

“This project is a clear example of how our technical team and partners come together to deliver uncompromising performance in the most demanding situations.”

This installation not only demonstrated Comfort Technical Solutions’ technical expertise but also reinforced its reputation as a go-to firm for custom HVAC design and deployment in mission-critical applications.



A Vision Beyond Business: Sharing Knowledge Through Thought Leadership

While Achicanoy’s operational success is evident, his influence extends beyond the job site. Through his personal platform, haroldachicanoy.com, he shares insights on entrepreneurship, logistics, and HVAC business development. The platform features practical resources, thought pieces, and mentorship opportunities aimed at young professionals and business owners within the mechanical systems and HVAC sectors.

The website has grown into a hub for those looking to navigate the challenges of launching and growing HVAC-related ventures in a rapidly evolving market.

“When I was getting started, resources were limited and mentorship was scarce,” said Achicanoy.

“My goal with this platform is to equip the next generation with the knowledge I wish I had—actionable insights, strategic guidance, and a community of peers who want to elevate the industry.”

Topics regularly covered on the blog include:

Best practices for HVAC logistics and supply chain management

Strategies for scaling a service-based HVAC business

Market trends in residential and commercial HVAC technologies

Partner and client relationship building



About Harold Achicanoy

Harold Achicanoy is a seasoned HVAC engineer and entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree with a major in Management Systems Engineering from Colombia, as well as an Associate of Science degree in Electronic Engineering Technology from ITT Technical Institute in Tampa, Florida, USA.

His extensive background combines deep technical expertise with strategic business acumen, allowing him to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to the evolving needs of both residential and commercial clients. Harold is recognized for his ability to deliver highly reliable, energy-efficient HVAC systems, while staying at the forefront of emerging technologies and industry best practices.

Driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, he continuously adapts to new developments in HVAC engineering, ensuring that his clients benefit from the most advanced, effective, and sustainable climate control solutions available.



Looking Ahead

With a strong track record of success, an expanding network of global partners, and a clear vision for the future, Harold Achicanoy is poised to play an even greater role in the transformation of Florida’s HVAC industry. Whether it’s through cutting-edge installations, industry mentorship, or logistics innovation, Comfort Technical Solutions stands as a model for what’s possible when engineering excellence meets entrepreneurial vision.

For more information, visit haroldachicanoy.com or follow Comfort Technical Solutions on social media.

