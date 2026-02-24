History in the Making: Oscar Stone Celebrates the Grand Opening of Oscar’s Pay Me Now 149th

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oscar Stone has done it again! Three years after opening his successful 4th jewelry store in the Bronx, Oscar Izaguirre is proud to announce the grand opening of his 5th location: Oscar’s Pay Me Now 149th Pawn Store.

The grand opening will take place on Friday, February 27, at 408 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455. Festivities begin at 2:00 PM, with a highly anticipated Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 PM, celebrating yet another milestone in a remarkable 40-year family legacy built on craftsmanship, trust, and service to the community.

This will be a celebration of growth, gratitude, and giving back to the community that made it all possible. Oscar has been personally overseeing every detail of the new store’s preparation, ensuring a seamless launch and a grand opening worthy of the Bronx community. The energy will be high, deals will be unmatched, and the Oscar Stone family will be there to personally welcome customers into this exciting new chapter. They are preparing a day in the Bronx that people won’t forget, with exciting free gifts for every customer, 40% OFF purchases made on Grand Opening Day and Top Dollar Payout — $90 for Gold.

This expansion goes beyond business success, it marks the rise of a legacy in motion. “My father and I truly are a dynamic duo. On our own, we accomplish great things — but together, we move mountains,” Oscar shared. “I feel incredibly blessed and deeply grateful for everything we’ve built and how far we’ve come. Being able to run this business alongside the one person in the world I trust with anything, my dad, is something I never take for granted.”

For Oscar Izaguirre Sr., this fifth store is the realization of decades of sacrifice and perseverance “For over 40 years, this has been our dream. We have worked tirelessly and made many sacrifices to reach this moment. Today, standing beside my son as we open our fifth store, I feel overwhelming pride and gratitude. What began as a dream has become a family legacy — an empire we are building for future generations. To our loyal clients, thank you for your trust and support throughout the years. We would not be here without you. I look forward to seeing you as we begin this exciting new chapter. First, I thank God — and then I thank each and every one of you for helping make this dream a reality.”

For years, Oscar Stone has been the trusted jeweler of choice for influential figures across the music industry. He stands as a cultural icon in his own right, crafting fearless, head-turning pieces worn by champions, artists, and trendsetters across the globe. Every custom design is hand-finished in New York, fusing top-tier materials with stories that command attention.

This is a new chapter in the Bronx. The opening of Oscar’s Pay Me Now 149th represents strategic growth in response to evolving trends in the jewelry and pawn industries. As a GIA-accredited gemologist, Oscar Izaguirre has blended old-school expertise with modern innovation, positioning the brand as both a trusted pawn destination and a luxury jewelry powerhouse.

Operating seven days a week, the new location will serve the Bronx community with integrity, competitive payouts, and exceptional service. The Bronx is invited to come celebrate legacy, loyalty, and the next chapter of Oscar Stone empire built on family and gratitude and driven by vision. This isn’t just another store opening. It’s history in the making.

About Oscar Stone

Founded in New York City, Oscar Stone is a global leader in custom luxury jewelry, known for merging bold aesthetics with impeccable craftsmanship and cultural depth. From world-class athletes to music legends and tastemakers, Oscar’s clientele reflects the cutting edge of influence. Every piece is more than jewelry—it’s a personal statement, designed to endure.



Grand Opening Event Details:

Location: 408 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10455

Date: Friday, February 27 2026

Grand Opening Festivities Begin: 2:00 PM

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 5:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.