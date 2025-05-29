International Award for Casa Padrino: German Luxury Furniture Brand Celebrated During Cannes Film Festival 2025

From left to right: Alina Kremss, Anna Stukkert, Marvin Schertl (Casa Padrino), Dr. Sina Schertl, and Thomas Misse at the award ceremony during the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Casa Padrino was honored for international excellence and brand presence in luxu

At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Casa Padrino was recognized for outstanding craftsmanship and international influence in luxury interior design.

Receiving international recognition on such a prestigious stage as Cannes proves that true craftsmanship and timeless design are valued around the world.” — Marvin Schertl, Founder and CEO of Casa Padrino

CANNES, FRANCE, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Padrino Receives International Recognition for Excellence in Luxury Design During the Cannes Film Festival 2025The German luxury furniture brand Casa Padrino was recognized for its outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and international brand presence at the prestigious Gala Dinner & Awards held during the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.Founder and CEO Marvin Schertl and Dr. Sina Schertl accepted the award in person on the evening of May 22, 2025, at the elegant Majestic Beach Club in Cannes.A Night of Glamour at the Film FestivalThe Gala Dinner & Awards is considered one of the most glamorous events during the Cannes Film Festival. The event was organized as a joint initiative by the AI Films Awards (Jacques Durand), Congress Awards (Anna Stukkert), and The Royal Gentlemen (Thomas Misse & Marek Harmony). The evening was expertly hosted by Alina Kremss, adding charm and elegance to the celebration.Casa Padrino was honored as a leading name in luxury interior design, receiving praise for its dedication to artisanal precision, timeless aesthetics, and its strong global presence. The brand’s design philosophy blends classic elegance with handcrafted excellence—making it a recognized symbol of refined living and high-end European craftsmanship.“This recognition at such a prestigious event during the Cannes Film Festival fills us with pride,” said Marvin Schertl, founder and CEO of Casa Padrino. “It motivates us to continue setting benchmarks in the luxury furniture segment.”Celebrating the Grand Art de VivreThe evening’s program was a vibrant celebration of the Grand Art de Vivre, uniting distinguished figures from the worlds of art, design, philanthropy, fashion, and film. Guests enjoyed an immersive cultural experience that reflected international sophistication, featuring an exclusive art exhibition, a high fashion runway show, captivating live musical performances, and a curated gourmet dinner. The event served as a prestigious platform to honor global talents who embody excellence in their respective disciplines.Honoring Distinction Beyond DesignIn addition to Casa Padrino, several other noteworthy individuals were honored for their contributions:Ioanna Efthymiou, recognized for her philanthropic engagement with the Maria Callas Charity in MonacoToby Hyder, awarded for his film Bones of Yew, which received the AI Films AwardThese recognitions underscored the event’s commitment to highlighting not only luxury and design but also humanitarian work and creative achievement.About Casa PadrinoCasa Padrino is a family-owned German luxury furniture company known for its handcrafted design, timeless elegance, and tailor-made interior concepts. The company offers a wide range of high-end furniture and decorative objects that serve private residences, hospitality businesses, and commercial spaces worldwide.Blending traditional craftsmanship with visionary design, Casa Padrino has established itself as a symbol of excellence in both classical and contemporary luxury interiors. From Monaco to Dubai to Los Angeles, the brand’s collections are celebrated for their distinctiveness and attention to detail.Press ContactCasa Padrino GmbHHammer Str. 6445239 EssenGermanyinfo@casa-padrino.deTel.: +49-201-36577485

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.