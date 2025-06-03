CTrust and CRB Monitor Partner to Support Business Risk Scoring for Cannabis Companies

CTrust company logo CRB Monitor company logo

Corporate intelligence leader teams up with cannabis fintech innovator to deliver the industry's most robust risk assessment platform for licensed operators.

Our comprehensive risk analysis includes licensing verification, sales reports, financial records, seed to sale tracking and other industry specific data for elevated risk monitoring of CRBs.” — Dotan Y. Melech

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTrust, the cannabis industry’s premier credit risk analysis company, has partnered with corporate intelligence company CRB Monitor to bolster CTrust’s business credit scoring service with real-time license verification and regulatory profiles. They aim to help financial institutions (FIs), lenders, and investors better manage risk exposure in their existing cannabis portfolios and better evaluate risks in new business opportunities.“Lending, investing, or extending credit financing without a comprehensive risk assessment is speculation,” said Dotan Y. Melech, CEO of CTrust. “Until now, FIs, lenders, and investors in the cannabis industry have had few tools available to accurately assess and monitor the credit and operating risks of companies in their portfolios. CTrust, with the help of CRB Monitor’s licensing verification and compliance monitoring services, is changing that.”Dallas-based CTrust has integrated CRB Monitor’s real-time licensing status and regulatory history profiles into its platform of risk asessement tools. Their flagship product, CTrust Blueprint™, goes beyond traditional financial reporting and considers industry-specific factors such as market regulations, compliance, reputation and operational sustainability, to create the most comprehensive risk analysis in the legal cannabis industry.At the heart of CTrust Blueprint is the Cannabis Trust Score™, offering a quantifiable and transparent risk assessment of cannabis-related businesses (CRBs). “Our comprehensive risk analysis includes licensing verification, sales reports, financial records, seed to sale tracking and other industry specific data for elevated risk monitoring of CRBs and to help determine their ability and willingness to service credit and debt,” added Melech.CRB Monitor provides financial institutions with centralized access to regulatory and corporate intelligence on emerging industries such as cannabis and digital assets. Coverage includes 100,000 Tier 1 cannabis operators, 252,000 granted licenses, and more than 1,500 cannabis-linked securities issuers in the U.S. and Canada. The Nashville-based firm is the leader in regulatory surveillance of licensed CRBs throughout North America, serving the compliance and due diligence needs of financial institutions across the investment spectrum, whether “cannabis-friendly” or “cannabis-cautious”.“Regulatory risk is one of the most critical areas of risk for a licensed cannabis company,” said Steve Kemmerling, CEO of CRB Monitor. “The risks of losing a license, or a suspension due to non-complaint behavior, are existential for operators – they can literally finish a business. And they are dynamic risks – changing constantly among companies and across markets. It’s critical that capital providers monitor these risks to their portfolio, to ensure that threats are identified and addressed, and that compliance with federal guidelines for cannabis banking is maintained.”Financial institutions that are interested in incorporating CTrust’s tools into risk monitoring for their existing CRB depository accounts and lenders looking to bolster their underwriting and risk monitoring can contact the company for an initial demo and consultation.###About CTrustCTrust is a B2B SaaS founded in 2022 to develop the first standardized credit risk rating for the legal cannabis industry. The team’s experience in risk management, financial restructuring, and cannabis operations gives them a unique edge in assessing CRB credit risk. CTrust works with financial institutions, private lenders and indirect cannabis businesses currently providing services to CRBs. They turn fragmented data into clear, actionable insights for financial institutions and lenders, and their solutions support every phase of the lending cycle, including lead generation, underwriting, monitoring, and portfolio liquidation. For more information, visit CTrust.io and connect on LinkedIn About CRB MonitorCRB Monitor empowers financial institutions to better manage and monetize risks and opportunities in emerging industries including cannabis and digital assets. Known for its breadth, depth, and integrity, CRB Monitor has become the industry standard for market intelligence on cannabis and digital assets, helping to solve complex regulatory, risk and compliance challenges in these new sectors. CRB Monitor was founded in 2014 and is led by a team of banking, investment management, and corporate intelligence veterans. For more information, visit CRBMonitor.com Contact:Scot RutledgeCTrust702-561-9093srutledge@ctrust.ioSteve KemmerlingCRB Monitor312-965-7729steve@crbmonitor.com

