Voice of Duolingo and Rising Talent Clarissa Hoffmann Announces Streaming Release of 'Forbidden Tango' Feature Film

Actress Clarissa Hoffmann on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival

“Forbidden Tango” star and Duolingo’s German voice Clarissa Hoffmann announces streaming release, adding to global work with Marvel, Coca-Cola, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress and voice-over artist Clarissa Hoffmann , best known as the official German voice of Duolingo , has announced that the feature film “ Forbidden Tango ”, in which she appears alongside Oscar-nominated actors, is now streaming on Prime Video, Peacock, and The Roku Channel.“Forbidden Tango” is a heartwarming, interfaith comedy that has garnered international attention for its message of unity, humor, and cultural celebration. Clarissa Hoffmann’s involvement in the film marks another milestone in her expanding on-screen career, adding to her dynamic portfolio of work across both the film and voice-over industries.In addition to her on-screen performances, Clarissa Hoffmann has voiced for major global brands including Marvel, Coca-Cola, Amazon, AMD, and HubSpot Academy, demonstrating her versatility across commercial, character, and educational content.She is widely recognized for bringing warmth, clarity, and emotional depth to every project — whether portraying animated characters like in the international children’s series “Tayo the Little Bus” or adding personality to iconic tech and entertainment brands.“I’m passionate about stories that uplift and connect people,” Clarissa Hoffmann shares. “Being part of 'Forbidden Tango' was such a joyful experience, and I’m thrilled it’s now accessible to a global audience.”Currently based between Los Angeles, New York and Europe, Clarissa Hoffmann continues to work across film, television, and voice-over markets in both English and German. With upcoming projects in development and a growing international fanbase, she is quickly becoming a standout voice in global media.About Clarissa HoffmannClarissa Hoffmann is an award-winning actress and voice-over artist known for her work in international animation, film, and global campaigns. Her credits include “Tayo the Little Bus,” Marvel, Coca-Cola, Duolingo (German voice), and “Forbidden Tango,” now streaming on major platforms. She is available for select collaborations, film/TV roles, and multilingual voice-over projects.

