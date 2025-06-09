Rockfield Medical Devices – U Deliver Sales Partnership Announcement

Mobility+ Pouch and tubing

Rockfield Medical Devices Partners with U Deliver Medical to Expand Access to Mobility+ Elastomeric Enteral Feeding System

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockfield Medical Devices Inc., a leader in innovative Enteral feeding solutions, announced a sales partnership with U Deliver Medical, a premier U.S.-based healthcare e-commerce distributor and manufacturer of home tube feeding products. Through this collaboration, Rockfield’s Mobility+® elastomeric enteral feeding system, cleared for over the counter (OTC) sales, will now be available to purchase online through the U Deliver Medical website.

This sales partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to improving access to high-quality, patient-centered enteral nutrition products across the United States.

“We’re thrilled to partner with U Deliver Medical as our online sales partner, making Mobility+®—the world’s first elastomeric enteral feeding system—available for patients and caregivers to purchase directly online,” said Tomas Thompson, CEO and Founder of Rockfield Medical Devices. “This collaboration allows us to extend the reach of our innovative Mobility+ in the U.S.”

“The Mobility+® elastomeric enteral feeding system complements U Deliver Medical’s existing range of enteral feeding products, which includes the Bolee® Bag and Bolink® Caps. Mobility+® provides patients at home, who require a pump for tube feeding, an innovative solution,” said Brian Johnson, President and Co-Founder of U Deliver Medical. “We’re pleased to add it to the OTC tube feeding products in our online store, furthering our mission of Making Tube Feeding Easy.”

For product samples, healthcare professionals and patients should contact Rockfield Medical directly at samples@rockfieldmd.com or visit www.rockfieldmd.com.



Media Contact:

Email: info@rockfieldmd.com

Phone: +1 332 236 8797 (US Customer Service)

