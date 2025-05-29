FOUR MONTHS IN: SUPER NICE INKS NOTABLE CLIENTS, ADDS CREATIVE FIREPOWER, IGNITES ORIGINAL IP & EXPANDS ATL FOOTPRINT

Co-Founders Barry Sonders and Jared Kozel

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four months after launch, Super Nice – the indie creative agency built on the radical belief that being “nice” is a competitive advantage – is proving that purposeful work and fast growth aren’t mutually exclusive, with a string of client wins, expanded leadership, and a new HQ in Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward.“Clients are looking for something different, and that’s exactly what we built Super Nice to be – high-craft, low-ego, and obsessed with the audience,” said Jared Kozel, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer. “In just over three months, we’ve seen what happens when you lead with empathy and back it with world-class creative.”Founded by Kozel, Barry Sonders, and MJ Speakman, Super Nice is already working with a mix of global brands, fast-growing disruptors, and cause-driven partners – all drawn to its audience-first, culture-smart creative approach.Super Nice Snags Global Brand Heavyweights with Boldness and Agility:Super Nice is collaborating with a range of global brands, fast-growing disruptors, and purpose-driven partners drawn to its audience-first, culture-smart approach – including Delta Air Lines , Kickstarter, Wegmans, and SurveyMonkey. The creative agency is also working with American Campus Communities, the nation’s largest student housing provider, for a new marketing campaign that amplifies the college living experience.“What’s been most exciting is winning partnerships with brands we believe in, and collaborating with people who share a passion for bold ideas, craft, and making work that connects with audiences,” said Kozel.Additionally, one of Super Nice’s pro bono partnerships is with SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young . Together, they will be rolling out a national campaign aimed at stuttering awareness and promoting the power of patience through empathy and storytelling. “We want to make work that sparks real change, and this will do exactly that,” said Barry Sonders, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer.Beyond client growth, Super Nice is also flexing its strategic and creative chops with a new proprietary consumer brand set to debut in Q1 2026.Top Talent That Play Nice: Super Nice Bolsters Team, Where Creativity & Collaboration Come First:Ransom Haywood joins as Creative Director, with a track record of helping brands show up in culture in unexpected, unforgettable ways. He’s led national campaigns, stunts, and product innovations for Amazon, Coca-Cola, Porsche, Aflac, and the U.S. Marines. Most recently, he led Aflac’s brand work at Dagger, blending emotional storytelling with cultural edge.Chiara Travia steps in as Head of Accounts, with 15+ years of experience across media, strategy, and brand innovation. She’s led award-winning work for Arby’s and Delta, drove Under Armour’s digital transformation, and recently revitalized Swatch’s U.S. marketing through viral storytelling. She began her career at Publicis, shaping global campaigns for H&M, JP Morgan Chase, and Verizon.Super Nice also promoted MJ Speakman to Chief Strategy Officer, in recognition of the sharp thinking, creative insight, and audience obsession she’s brought to agency wins.Super Nice Makes Good on Promise to be a Fun Place to Do Big Things with New Atlanta HQ:To support its growth, Super Nice is opening a 3,000 sq. ft. headquarters inside Atlanta’s Southern Dairies building, a revitalized 1930s dairy plant across from Ponce City Market. “Atlanta is where creativity, culture, and commerce intersect – and Super Nice planting roots at Southern Dairies is a powerful signal of that,” said Paul Carpenter, President of AMA Atlanta. “Their new headquarters isn’t just an investment in space; it’s a commitment to a city where homegrown talent and global opportunity are converging – especially as Atlanta prepares to step onto the world stage with the 2026 World Cup.”“We’re big believers in flexibility because creativity never stands still. We will continue working in a hybrid model but love supplementing remote work with a dedicated space for face-to-face conversations, weird tangents, and the kind of in-person energy you just can’t replicate through a screen,” said Kozel. “Our space is designed for creativity – a place to connect, be inspired, and have fun doing work you love with super nice people.”To see what nice things the agency is up to, visit www.superniceagency.com and @SuperNiceSocial.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.