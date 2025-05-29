Danforth Pewter Celebrates 50 Years of American Craftsmanship

Fred and Judi Danforth, founders of Danforth Pewter

Danforth Pewter celebrates 50 years of handcrafted artistry with giveaways, a grand prize trip, and a tribute to its legacy of American craftsmanship.

Our 50 years of success reflect our team's dedication—many have been with us 20+ years, thanks to the strong culture built by Fred & Judi Danforth. We all look forward to continued success.” — Gary Jalbert, CEO of Danforth Pewter

MIDDLEBURY, VT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danforth Pewter is pleased to celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in craftsmanship and tradition. For fifty years, Danforth has been dedicated to creating exceptional, handcrafted pewter gifts, jewelry, ornaments, and home décor, all meticulously made by talented artisans.To commemorate this occasion, a series of monthly giveaways will be held throughout 2025, culminating in a grand prize: a fully paid trip for two to scenic Vermont. Participants can enter at danforthpewter.com/contest Visitors and media are invited to tour Danforth Pewter’s workshop in Middlebury for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at its artistry and tradition. A short video highlighting the company’s 50-year journey and enduring commitment to craftsmanship is available at: YouTube Video Danforth Pewter’s commitment to art, tradition, and community continues to be a guiding force. Celebrating fifty remarkable years, the company looks forward to many more years of craftsmanship and excellence.About Danforth PewterFounded by Fred and Judi Danforth in 1975, Danforth Pewter is rooted in American craftsmanship. Danforth creates handmade gifts, jewelry, ornaments and other home decor accessories with timeless artistry and sustainable practices. Based in Middlebury, Vermont, all Danforth products are designed, hand-cast, and finished in-house by skilled artisans. With retail locations throughout the Northeast and a robust online presence, Danforth continues to honor the heritage of meal working while innovating for future generations.For more information, visit www. danforthpewter.com or follow @danforthpewter on social media.

Meet the founders of Danforth Pewter and discover the artistry, tools, and passion behind their handcrafted, heirloom-quality pewter goods.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.