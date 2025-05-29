Creativity Meets Technology: German Agency Nakaryu Combines Web Design Flat Rate, 360° Marketing & AI Solutions

Nakaryu Creative Agency Website Nakaryu Web agency Nakaryu Logo

Creative Team & Website as a Subscription – Scalable, Modular, No Commitment. The Future of Marketing & Web Design Starts Now!

NüRNBERG, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creative agency Nakaryu is breaking away from outdated agency models with the launch of two revolutionary service concepts: a Web Design Flat Rate that redefines how websites are built, and Nakaryu One , the first fully subscribable full-service creative and tech team for businesses.Monthly. Scalable. No long-term contracts.“We’re building what most companies are missing: a ready-to-use, digital infrastructure at a fraction of traditional costs. Visionary and always thinking outside the box,”says Max Wellner, founder of Nakaryu.“Nakaryu isn’t just an agency. We are your external creative team that grows with your business.”Nakaryu One: The Next-Gen Agency – as a SubscriptionNakaryu One introduces an entirely new category: a service-based agency platform that works on-demand instead of project-based – like having an in-house team on subscription.The flat-rate includes:• Branding & Corporate Design• Social Media & Performance Marketing• Content Creation (photo, video, AI, blog, newsletters) & graphic design• SEO & AI Automation• Strategic Marketing Consulting & AI-Powered SolutionsOne contract – an entire team.Nakaryu One replaces the need for multiple agencies, scattered freelancers, or internal departments with a smart, on-demand creative & tech cloud.Web Design Flat Rate: The New Foundation of Digital VisibilityFor companies that don’t (yet) need full-service, Nakaryu offers a standalone Web Design Subscription:Delivering engaging digital experiences – websites, online stores, and complex platforms – all at a fixed monthly rate.• From just €95/month – includes hosting, maintenance, support, adjustments, and continuous optimization.• No high upfront costs – just high-quality, scalable digital presence.Modular add-ons include online shops, booking systems, blogs, SEO, GDPR compliance, and more.Built for the Future: Modular, Scalable, TransparentNakaryu is radically scalable. Companies choose what they need – and when.Whether you’re a startup with a limited budget or a global brand launching campaigns across multiple channels, Nakaryu offers a flexible ecosystem where creative services function like infrastructure – results-focused, cost-transparent, and resource-efficient.Empowering Global Brands in the German-Speaking MarketNakaryu is especially positioned to help international companies expand into the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland).With deep cultural insights, multilingual capabilities, and an interdisciplinary team, Nakaryu bridges digital strategy, local market relevance, and scalable execution – all through a single subscription model.The future of marketing and web design starts now – as a service.Learn more: nakaryu.de

