ETP Group Presents AI-Powered, Cloud-Native Unified Commerce Solutions at NRF 2025 – Retail's Big Show APAC, Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The retail industry in Asia Pacific is at a critical crossroads—reshaped by digital disruption, shifting consumer expectations, and the rapid adoption of AI and real-time commerce. For CXOs navigating this transformation, NRF APAC 2025 represents a timely opportunity to gain clarity, inspiration, and strategic direction. As the region’s most influential retail event, it brings together technology innovators, retail pioneers, and forward-thinking leaders to explore the future of connected, customer-centric commerce.Among the key players shaping that future is ETP Group, a Sponsor and Exhibitor at NRF APAC 2025 and a recognized force in AI-powered, cloud-native retail transformation. With over three decades of experience serving more than 500 leading retail and e-Commerce brands across 17 countries, ETP understands the complexity of modern retail—and the urgency of making it simpler, smarter, and more unified.At the heart of ETP’s offering is a bold vision: to converge online and offline operations onto one intelligent platform that drives consistency, agility, and profitable growth. Its portfolio spans ETP Unify, a Unified Commerce Retail Platform; Ordazzle, an e-Commerce Management Platform; and ETP V5, a hybrid omni-channel solution suite—each designed to break down silos and deliver real-time visibility, automation, and seamless customer journeys.For retail leaders, the business impact is tangible:• Real-time inventory and order visibility to optimize turnaround• Unified CRM and promotions to increase customer lifetime value• AI powered Clienteling to improve ticket size• Centralized product data for operational consistency• AI-powered demand forecasting to improve procurement and fulfillment• AI-Powered Order Management to deliver accurately and on-timeBy embedding AI across every touchpoint—from personalized engagement to intelligent warehouse operations—ETP helps retailers move from reactive operations to proactive retailing.At NRF APAC 2025, ETP Group invites retail CXOs to experience this transformation firsthand. Visit Booth #815 to explore how a unified approach to retail and e-Commerce can help your organization streamline operations, elevate customer experiences, and unlock new pathways to growth.Why NRF APAC 2025 Matters for Retail Leaders in the Asia PacificNRF APAC 2025 stands as the definitive event for retail innovation, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and access to the latest omni-channel retail solutions, e-Commerce management systems and AI-driven unified commerce technologies. ETP Group’s presence at NRF reinforces its commitment to equipping retailers with future-proof solutions that drive business expansion and boost customer engagement and loyalty.ETP’s Vision: Unifying Online and Offline Retail Onto One Cloud PlatformAs the retail and e-Commerce landscape continues to evolve rapidly across Asia Pacific, ETP Group is positioning itself at the center of AI-led digital transformation with a bold, unifying vision: to converge online and offline retail operations through a single, cloud-native technology platform. An AI-first SaaS company with over three decades of experience, ETP powers operations for more than 500 brands in 17 countries, helping them deliver faster, smarter, and more consistent customer experiences.ETP’s cloud-native, AI-powered platforms—ETP Unify and Ordazzle, and its hybrid omni-channel solution suite, ETP V5—offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for modern retail, encompassing everything from omni-channel POS and CRM to Order Management, Warehouse and Logistics Management, and integrations with leading e-Commerce marketplaces and logistics providers. Built on scalable and secure M.A.C.H architecture (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless), these platforms are engineered to provide agility, interoperability, and ease of deployment.What sets ETP apart is its strategic use of artificial intelligence—not simply as an add-on, but as a foundational capability embedded across its platforms. AI-driven insights fuel automated inventory allocation, SLA-based order fulfillment, personalized customer engagement, and optimized warehouse operations. This enables retailers to make faster decisions, reduce operational friction, and stay responsive to shifting consumer expectations.Designed to meet the diverse needs of enterprise retailers, ETP’s unified commerce platforms allow for seamless orchestration across physical stores, digital channels, and backend operations. For retailers operating in large-format stores or areas with network constraints, ETP V5 offers a comprehensive retail solution suite that ensures reliability and consistent delivery.In an era where customer expectations are rising and operational complexity is increasing, ETP Group’s unified, AI-powered approach is helping retailers streamline their businesses, unlock growth, and build lasting competitive advantage.Reflecting on the state of retail and the urgency for connected, intelligent systems, Mr. Naresh Ahuja, Chairman & CEO of ETP Group, states, “Retail clearly has more than 9 lives. During the COVID era, most pundits declared retail dead and e-Commerce the new normal, however retail bounced back in 2022 and normalized in 2023 and 2024.Now with the geopolitical challenges in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, retail again faces headwinds. So, it’s even more important now that retailers focus on their customer base and make the customer journey so enjoyable, that customers want to come back again and again despite everything.While many retailers have good CRM systems that are not enough, because any CRM system is only as good as the data it can access, to be able to inform, present, calculate loyalty points and do outreach. Today customers are burnt out getting all types of messaging which does not seriously add any value, ignoring all their previous interactions with their brand.Customers would like a brand to have their full history across all channels, and with reference to that context, be able to interact with them in a meaningful manner. The only way to do this is to have a unified view of all interactions with all customers, a unified view of the inventory available that would fit the customers’ preferences and an understanding of how the customer likes to be engaged.And finally, there needs to be an ability to fulfill orders from a customer fast and accurately. The same for any returns and cancellations. To do this, retailers should look at unified commerce systems to enable this unified view of customers and their preferences. Once you add purpose-built AI to this mix, you get a powerful system that can help grow revenue from customers despite headwinds.”Retail’s Next Evolution: When Unified Commerce and AI Meet — A Peep into the FutureThe convergence of AI, omni-channel commerce, and real-time analytics is no longer a future vision—it is a present imperative. As consumer expectations escalate and competitive pressures intensify, retailers across the region are rethinking their digital strategies from the ground up.According to recent industry analyses, AI-powered retail technologies are poised to grow at a compound annual rate exceeding 35% over the next several years. This surge reflects a clear market shift toward hyper-personalization, intelligent automation, and seamless, cross-channel engagement. In an era where customers move fluidly between in-store and digital touchpoints, businesses can no longer afford disjointed systems or delayed decision-making.Retailers are increasingly grappling with persistent challenges: fragmented supply chains, siloed operations, and inconsistent customer experiences across physical and digital storefronts. In response, the demand for Unified Commerce—a cohesive architecture that connects inventory, promotions, customer data, and order fulfillment in real time—has grown exponentially.This is where ETP Group’s strategy becomes particularly relevant. With decades of domain experience and a future-forward, AI-first approach, ETP is actively shaping the next phase of retail evolution. Its cloud-native platforms—ETP Unify and Ordazzle—are built to bridge the gap between online and offline operations, creating one intelligent retail engine that’s always on, always learning, and always connected.By embedding artificial intelligence across every layer of retail operations—from predictive inventory allocation and optimized warehousing and order fulfillment to customer behavior analysis and personalized promotions—ETP enables retailers to respond in real time, rather than react after the fact. The result: not only greater operational agility but also meaningful, loyalty-building interactions that drive growth.As the retail landscape continues to shift toward experience-led commerce, unified and AI-driven platforms will define the winners of the next decade. For retailers ready to step into this future, ETP offers more than just software—it offers a strategic blueprint for intelligent, scalable, and customer-centric retail.ETP Group’s AI-Powered Unified Commerce Solutions: Elevating Retail and e-Commerce PerformanceDesigned with agility at their core, ETP’s platforms empower retailers to respond swiftly to market changes, engage customers meaningfully across every channel, and operate with greater intelligence and efficiency.At the heart of this transformation is ETP Unify, the company’s Unified Commerce Retail Platform, built on the modern, modular M.A.C.H. architecture—Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native, and Headless. With its intuitive interface and real-time access to inventory, customer, and sales data, ETP Unify allows retailers to manage both physical and digital operations from a single platform. The result is a frictionless, consistent shopping experience—whether a customer is browsing in-store, ordering online, or engaging across multiple touchpoints.Complementing this is Ordazzle, ETP’s dedicated e-Commerce management platform, which streamlines marketplace operations, logistics, and fulfillment. In an era where online orders are expected to be delivered faster than ever, Ordazzle helps retailers coordinate inventory across multiple digital storefronts while optimizing last-mile logistics. This orchestration not only drives operational efficiency but ensures that customer promises are met—on time, every time.The strategic value of ETP’s unified commerce approach extends far beyond platform features. Retailers using these solutions benefit from real-time inventory visibility, resulting in faster inventory turnover and fewer stockouts. By integrating unified CRM and promotions, brands can deliver personalized experiences that build long-term loyalty and increase customer lifetime value. Centralized product information ensures consistency across channels, while powerful order fulfillment capabilities improve customer service and reduce delays.ETP’s AI-driven engines further enhance profitability by predicting demand, automating replenishment, and identifying sales opportunities with precision. At a system level, centralized data eliminates silos, reduces redundancy, and enables teams to work with a single version of the truth—critical for agility in decision-making. With unprecedented scalability, retailers can expand into new markets or channels without disruption, fully confident in the strength of the technology underpinning their growth.Ultimately, ETP’s unified commerce platforms offer more than operational tools—they deliver a strategic foundation for retailers to engage customers, adapt quickly, and lead with confidence in an increasingly dynamic marketplace.ETP Group: Bronze Sponsor at NRF APAC 2025 – Retail’s Most Influential EventAs a Bronze Sponsor, ETP Group stands at the forefront of AI-powered retail transformation. The sponsorship underscores ETP’s deep-rooted vision in shaping the future of Unified Commerce, Omni-channel engagement, and intelligent retail solutions. By taking center stage at NRF APAC 2025, ETP aims to empower industry leaders with actionable insights and innovative technology, driving the next evolution of customer-centric retail.Meet ETP Group at Booth #815 – NRF APAC 2025ETP invites retailers, e-Commerce leaders, and industry innovators to visit Booth #815 for exclusive product demonstrations, strategic insights, and deep dives into unified commerce retail transformation that is AI-powered and cloud-native.Attendees can engage with ETP’s experts, explore transformative retail technology, and learn how Unified Commerce and AI are reshaping the future of shopping.Exclusive Leadership Lunch: Harnessing the Power of Unified Commerce & AI in RetailIn an era where customer experience is the ultimate differentiator, industry leaders must rethink their retail strategies. To foster high-impact discussions, ETP Group is hosting an by-invitation-only leadership lunch with visionary retail executives during NRF APAC 2025.This exclusive gathering will explore key industry themes such as:• Unified Commerce: Why seamless connectivity across POS, CRM, e-Commerce platforms, warehouse management and order & product management and is crucial for boosting customer retention and loyalty.• AI in Retail: How intelligent automation is driving smarter product recommendations, dynamic pricing strategies, and predictive analytics.• The Future of Retail Engagement: What are the advantages of implementing transformative strategies such as hyper-personalization, AI-driven product recommendations, Omni-channel Integration, and Frictionless Shopping Experiences to a Store of the Future?Featuring retail thought leaders and technology pioneers, this private session will provide actionable insights for retailers seeking to capitalize on AI-powered innovation and Unified Commerce strategies.For inquiries about scheduling a demo of ETP’s Unified Commerce Solutions, drop us a ‘Hi’ with your requirements: https://www.etpgroup.com/contact/ For media inquiries, contact: Vikrant Deshmukh at vikrant.deshmukh@etpgroup.com

