'The Art of Business in Music, Second Edition' Makes History

Brooklyn Icy Publishing The Art of Business in Music, Second Edition The Art of Business in Music, Second Edition - (Book Cover)

First Music Business Book to Publicly Petition U.S. Copyright Office to Initiate a Notice of Inquiry Against the MLC

This book carries a petition and decades of knowledge to support every artist. I chose print over silence—so it lives beyond me: forever visible, undeniable, and impossible to ignore.” — Pete Warner

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a legacy rooted in platinum-selling records and decades in the entertainment industry, Pete Warner’s The Art of Business in Music, Second Edition makes an unprecedented move: to publish a public petition requesting that the U.S. Copyright Office—openly, publicly, and for the record—initiate a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) against the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC). Watch Video👉 https://www.youtube.com/shorts/FQmUqI8Zfgw At the heart of this effort is Document Number V9980D406, a certified federal Notice of Termination with an effective date of August 11, 2023. Though formally registered and certified by the U.S. Copyright Office, the rights affirmed in that notice have yet to be honored by the Mechanical Licensing Collective (MLC).Rather than submitting this petition through traditional legal channels, where it might languish in silence, Warner takes a different approach—one grounded in visibility and public accountability.“Instead of filing and waiting, I’ve chosen to print the petition publicly—in the book—where it is inscribed forever and available indefinitely for the world to see and never forget.” This isn’t about confrontation. It’s about ethical business practice, documentation, and a shared call to action.— Pete WarnerThe Art of Business in Music, Second Edition isn’t just about advocacy. It’s a practical, empowering guide for creatives navigating the music business—offering tools, cautionary tales, and insight forged over decades behind the scenes. Warner’s experience as a writer, producer, and creator whose work has reached millions is evident on every page.The inclusion of the full petition, timeline, and certified Copyright Office records gives this book more than just relevance—it gives it historical weight.More Than a Filing—A Guide, a Testament, and a Wake-Up CallPete Warner is no outsider. With decades behind the scenes and credits that include platinum-selling hits, his career spans the highs and heartbreaks of the industry. In this updated edition, he distills that journey into an honest, empowering guide for creators of all kinds—authors, composers, producers, musicians, and recording artists.This edition includes:• A rare, step-by-step breakdown of how your business affairs really work.• Case studies from real-world success (and failure).• The complete federal filing (Document V9980D406 P1–4) for readers to verify and understand the larger movement to enforce Title 17 U.S. Code § 203.And in Chapter 6, readers will find a petition—publicly calling out for assistance from the United States Copyright Office—not as an act of rebellion, but of hope. A respectful call for the systems in place to support the laws they have written.A Message That Resonates Beyond the Music Industry:This second edition is both timely and timeless. It will resonate not only with those in the recording booth, but also with media professionals, educators, lawyers, publishers, and fans who believe in fairness for creators.“This isn’t just entertainment.It’s evidence.It’s validation.It’s a catalyst for long-overdue change.”With credits that include platinum hits and a commitment to artistic rights, Pete Warner’s The Art of Business in Music, Second Edition is more than a must-read for creatives—it’s a living document of industry truth, published for the public record and future generations.________________________________________🎬Amazon Author Profile: https://www.amazon.com/author/petewarner Media Relations Contact:For speaking engagements, media interviews (radio, podcast, television),educational appearances (schools and universities), or direct consultations, please contact:📞 689-276-7122

The Art of Business in Music, Second Edition - (Book Trailer 3 -English)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.