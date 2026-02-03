Meta Joins Coalition for Secure AI as Premier Sponsor to Advance Industry Security Standards 

Collaboration Supports Commitment to Secure, Trustworthy, and Responsible AI Systems

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), an OASIS Open Project advancing AI security, announced that Meta has joined the coalition as a Premier Sponsor. With extensive experience developing and deploying AI technologies and a longstanding commitment to open research and collaboration, Meta brings invaluable expertise to CoSAI's mission of establishing industry-wide AI security standards and best practices. 

The addition of a global AI leader further strengthens CoSAI's rapidly expanding community of more than 40 partner organizations working together to address emerging security challenges and build secure and trustworthy AI systems. 

"We welcome Meta as a CoSAI Premier Sponsor. Their commitment reflects what the industry increasingly recognizes: AI security is best addressed through open collaboration," said Omar Santos, CoSAI Project Governing Board (PGB) co-chair, Cisco. "Meta's deep knowledge in AI development and deployment will strengthen our mission to create open, actionable frameworks that help organizations build secure AI systems."

“Meta is deeply committed to advancing AI security through collaboration with industry partners to benefit the entire AI ecosystem,” said Scott Bratsman, Meta's Senior Director of Product Management for Security. “By joining CoSAI, we’re proud to help develop practical security standards to ensure AI systems remain secure at scale.”

Meta joins CoSAI's distinguished group of Premier Sponsors, including EY, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, PayPal, Snyk, Trend Micro, and Zscaler. Together, these organizations are united in accelerating the development of secure and responsible AI.

Get Involved

CoSAI welcomes technical contributors, researchers, and organizations to participate in its open source community and support its ongoing work. OASIS welcomes additional sponsorship support from companies involved in this space. Contact join@oasis-open.org for more information.

About CoSAI

The Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) is a global, multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to advancing the security of AI systems. CoSAI brings together experts from industry, government, and academia to develop practical guidance, promote secure-by-design practices, and close critical gaps in AI system defense. Through its workstreams and open collaboration model, CoSAI supports the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies worldwide. CoSAI operates under OASIS Open, an international standards and open-source consortium. www.coalitionforsecureai.org

About OASIS Open

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, emergency management, identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. www.oasis-open.org

Media Inquiries: communications@oasis-open.org

Mary Beth Minto
OASIS Open
+1 781-425-5073
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meta Joins Coalition for Secure AI as Premier Sponsor to Advance Industry Security Standards 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Mary Beth Minto
OASIS Open
+1 781-425-5073
Company/Organization
OASIS Open
400 TradeCenter, Suite 5900
Woburn, Massachusetts, 01801
United States
+1 781 425 5073
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

One of the most respected, non-profit standards bodies in the world, OASIS Open offers projects—including open source projects—a path to standardization and de jure approval for reference in international policy and procurement. People join OASIS to advance projects for artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, IoT, emergency management, cloud computing, legal data exchange, and much more. The technologies vary, but our mission stays the same: to advance the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community.

https://www.oasis-open.org/

More From This Author
Meta Joins Coalition for Secure AI as Premier Sponsor to Advance Industry Security Standards 
Coalition for Secure AI Releases Extensive Taxonomy for Model Context Protocol Security
OASIS Approves Two NIEMOpen Standards to Advance AI-Ready Data Interoperability
View All Stories From This Author