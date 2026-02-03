Meta Joins Coalition for Secure AI as Premier Sponsor to Advance Industry Security Standards 

Collaboration Supports Commitment to Secure, Trustworthy, and Responsible AI Systems

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI), an OASIS Open Project advancing AI security, announced that Meta has joined the coalition as a Premier Sponsor. With extensive experience developing and deploying AI technologies and a longstanding commitment to open research and collaboration, Meta brings invaluable expertise to CoSAI's mission of establishing industry-wide AI security standards and best practices.

The addition of a global AI leader further strengthens CoSAI's rapidly expanding community of more than 40 partner organizations working together to address emerging security challenges and build secure and trustworthy AI systems.

"We welcome Meta as a CoSAI Premier Sponsor. Their commitment reflects what the industry increasingly recognizes: AI security is best addressed through open collaboration," said Omar Santos, CoSAI Project Governing Board (PGB) co-chair, Cisco. "Meta's deep knowledge in AI development and deployment will strengthen our mission to create open, actionable frameworks that help organizations build secure AI systems."

“Meta is deeply committed to advancing AI security through collaboration with industry partners to benefit the entire AI ecosystem,” said Scott Bratsman, Meta's Senior Director of Product Management for Security. “By joining CoSAI, we’re proud to help develop practical security standards to ensure AI systems remain secure at scale.”

Meta joins CoSAI's distinguished group of Premier Sponsors, including EY, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, PayPal, Snyk, Trend Micro, and Zscaler. Together, these organizations are united in accelerating the development of secure and responsible AI.

Get Involved

CoSAI welcomes technical contributors, researchers, and organizations to participate in its open source community and support its ongoing work. OASIS welcomes additional sponsorship support from companies involved in this space. Contact join@oasis-open.org for more information.

About CoSAI

The Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) is a global, multi-stakeholder initiative dedicated to advancing the security of AI systems. CoSAI brings together experts from industry, government, and academia to develop practical guidance, promote secure-by-design practices, and close critical gaps in AI system defense. Through its workstreams and open collaboration model, CoSAI supports the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies worldwide. CoSAI operates under OASIS Open, an international standards and open-source consortium. www.coalitionforsecureai.org

About OASIS Open

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, emergency management, identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement. www.oasis-open.org

Media Inquiries: communications@oasis-open.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.