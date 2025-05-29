Program Framework Rebrands to Power Framework in Celebration of 20th Anniversary

Program Framework rebrands as Power Framework on its 20th anniversary, forging a new era of growth in Microsoft-powered project and risk management solutions.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Program Framework, a trusted provider of Microsoft-based Project Portfolio and Enterprise Risk Management solutions, officially rebrands as Power Framework marking its 20th anniversary and a bold new chapter in the company’s growth.

The rebrand unites the company and product identity under a single, forward-looking name that reflects its evolution into a global provider of Microsoft Cloud-based solutions. It signals a strategic milestone for the business, the team, and its growing international client base.

Founded in 2005, Power Framework has spent two decades enabling organisations—from start-ups and non-profits to multinational enterprises—to improve project alignment, collaboration, and delivery maturity. Its flagship Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) solutions, built on the Microsoft Power Platform, have empowered transformation across industries and sectors.

“As we celebrate 20 years in business, the rebrand to Power Framework brings our company and solutions under one name,” said Gero Renker, Director of Power Framework. “It reflects the strength of our offering and our commitment to delivering scalable, data-driven project and risk management to a global audience.”

With rising international demand for Microsoft-native tools, Power Framework is expanding its presence across Europe, North America, Africa and the Middle East. Robust architecture, trusted support, and cross-border implementation expertise position the company for continued global growth.

There will be no changes to existing services or client contracts. As part of the rebrand, the former website (www.programframework.com) will be retired, and clients can now enjoy its new digital home right here. The updated site features refreshed branding, streamlined navigation, and in-depth solution resources.

“We’re deeply grateful to our clients for their support over the past 20 years,” added Renker. “This rebrand reflects where we are today—and where we’re going next—as we continue to shape the future of project and portfolio management around the world.”

About Power Framework

Power Framework is a trusted provider of Project Portfolio Management (PPM) and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) solutions built on the Microsoft Power Platform.

Power Framework empowers organisations to shift culture, strengthen governance, and build maturity in project and risk management—delivering measurable, strategic impact and thereby maximising return on Microsoft cloud investment for their clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

