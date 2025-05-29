Global Value-Based Care Service Market Set For 9.8% Growth, Reaching $6.04 Billion By 2029

Value-Based Care Service Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Looking at the "Value-Based Care Service Global Market Report 2025", it's evident that the field has experienced a robust growth in recent years, escalating from $3.78 billion in 2024 to $4.15 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. Acknowledging The Business Research Company’s latest report, the expansion throughout the historic period is mainly due to the rising healthcare costs, an increased focus on patient outcomes, the development and growth of accountable care organizations ACOs, the broadening of bundled payment models, and the growing utilization of predictive analytics.

Where Is The Value-Based Care Service Market Headed In The Future?

Indeed, the value-based care service market is prophesied to witness strong growth in the upcoming years, expected to proliferate to $6.04 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 9.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include the expansion of alternative payment models APMs, rising Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, escalating demand for personalized care, burgeoning telehealth adoption, and an increased focus on preventive care. Major trends forecasted within this period include advancements in healthcare analytics, a shift from fee-for-service, integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare, assimilation of AI and machine learning, and progressions in digital health platforms.

What's Fueling The Value-Based Care Service Market Growth?

Key to the upswing in the value-based care service market is the intensifying focus on population health management. This proactive healthcare approach, aimed at enhancing the health outcomes of a defined population, leverages data analytics, focuses on preventive care, ensures care coordination, and employs evidence-based interventions to manage chronic diseases, reduce health disparities, and enhance overall well-being. The rationale behind concentrating on population health management is the imperative need to uplift the overall health outcomes while controlling healthcare costs. Healthcare providers successfully pinpoint and manage common health risks, advocate for preventive care, and effectively manage chronic conditions by approaching healthcare on a population level. Value-based care services spearhead this transition, by aligning financial incentives with health outcomes, nurturing multidisciplinary collaboration, and emphasizing preventive measures and long-term patient engagement to improve the management of population health.

Which Companies Form The Backbone Of The Value-Based Care Service Market?

Value-based care service market is shaped by several key industry players, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, Cigna Healthcare, Anthem Insurance Companies Inc. Elevance Health, Kaiser Permanente, Humana Inc., and many others. These corporations have brought about pioneering solutions focused on improving outcomes and fostering efficiency. A case in point is Milliman MedInsight, a US-based healthcare analytics and data solutions company, which in October 2023, unveiled an upgraded Value-Based Care Platform. This enhancement helps healthcare organizations perform better under value-based care models, by offering advanced tools to analyze patient data, keep track of health outcomes, manage costs, and improve care coordination.

How Is The Market Of The Value-Based Care Service Segmented?

The comprehensive coverage of the value-based care service market in the report discloses its segmentation by model, payers, providers, and end-users. Additionally, it reveals subsegments for pay for performance, patient-centered medical home, shared savings, shared risk, bundled payment, as well as capitation models. With such detailed analysis, the report provides a holistic understanding of the market dynamics and trends.

What Regional Trends Are Shaping The Value-Based Care Service Market?

Spanning multiple geographies, the value-based care service market report reveals that North America housed the largest market share in 2024, whilst the Asia-Pacific region is envisioned to be the fastest-growing throughout the forecast period.

