Nauru Airlines transforms digital strategy to strengthen its Australia-North Pacific Connector service

Nauru Airlines simplifies complex operations across multi-stop routes, cargo flights, and charter services with Ink Innovation’s cloud-based platform.

We carry a mixture of passengers and cargo all on one aircraft. It’s unique to our operation. Ink’s systems enable us to produce a load sheet quickly—within 10 minutes ...” — Godwyn Debao, Ground Operations Manager at Nauru Airlines

ALICANTE, SPAIN, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nauru Airlines , the national airline of the Republic of Nauru, has strengthened its load control operations through Ink Innovation’s cloud-based platform. The airline operates scheduled flights, charters, and cargo services across the Pacific, relying on Ink to help manage complex operations in remote and low-frequency destinations.“We carry a mixture of passengers and cargo all on one aircraft. It’s unique to our operation,” said Godwyn Debao, Ground Operations Manager at Nauru Airlines. “Ink’s systems enable us to produce a load sheet quickly—within 10 minutes—and send it to the cockpit right away.”With a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, the airline serves island nations where infrastructure and on-the-ground support can be limited. In these conditions, simplicity and reliability are essential. Ink’s departure and load control solutions enable remote support, real-time collaboration between stations, and rapid adaptation to last-minute changes—such as ad hoc charters.“Ink enables us to create new flights, manage last-minute charters, and collaborate across stations in real time,” Debao added. “It’s also deeply integrated—load data flows directly from check-in, which saves time and reduces errors.”One early test of the system’s flexibility came during a full airport systems outage at Brisbane International. Despite the disruption caused by the airport, Nauru Airlines kept operations running.“We were able to adapt fast,” added Thomas Bennett, Head of Ground Operations. “We checked in passengers using mobile phones and printed bag tags in the queue using mobile printers that Ink had recommended. We were boarding while other airlines were still getting their manual systems up.”Nauru Airlines and Ink have worked together for over 15 years. This long-standing partnership continues to support the airline’s growth and critical role in connecting Australia to island nations throughout Micronesia and the wider Pacific.About Nauru AirlinesNauru Airlines is the national carrier of the Republic of Nauru, offering scheduled passenger and cargo services, ACMI operations, and charters across the Pacific region. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft and plays a vital role in connecting remote island communities to the world.Ink is a global technology company that helps airlines simplify operations and improve passenger experiences. Aviation teams use their cloud-based platform, which includes a departure control system, load control, and mobile solutions, at over 400 stations across 114 countries.

