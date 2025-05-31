leagend Debuts Smart UPS Battery Management Solution to Strengthen Power Security for Financial Institutions

leagend ups battery management solution leagend cloud UPS BMS solution leagend battery remote monitoring solution leagend data driven safety&business decision leagend SOLUTIONS

leagend SOLUTIONS, a global leader in battery monitoring and intelligent power management systems, has officially launched its UPS Battery Management Solution.

leagend’s commitment is to empower financial institutions with the tools to proactively manage infrastructure risks and secure operational resilience in an increasingly digitized financial ecosystem. ” — Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to the growing demand for uninterrupted power assurance in the financial services industry, leagend SOLUTIONS, a global leader in battery monitoring and intelligent power management systems, has officially launched its UPS Battery Management Solution — a comprehensive, cloud-based platform to safeguard business continuity and data integrity for banks, insurance firms, securities brokerages, and other financial institutions.As the financial sector accelerates its shift toward digitalization, online services, and 24/7 transaction systems, the risks associated with power outages and UPS battery failures have grown exponentially. Even a momentary disruption can result in substantial monetary losses, reputational damage, and regulatory penalties. leagend’s innovative battery management system directly addresses these challenges, delivering intelligent real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and centralized control to ensure power security in mission-critical financial operations.Why Financial Institutions Cannot Afford Battery DowntimeIn today’s always-on financial landscape, uninterruptible power systems (UPS) are the final line of defense during grid instability, equipment failure, or natural disasters. However, poorly maintained or unmonitored UPS batteries remain one of the primary causes of backup system failures. Financial institutions rely on these systems to:- Maintain uptime for core banking systems, payment gateways, and trading platforms.- Preserve data center operations housing sensitive financial data.- Ensure operational continuity for ATMs, digital wallets, and mobile banking apps.- Protect against compliance violations linked to operational disruptions.Without comprehensive, real-time oversight of UPS battery health, institutions risk undetected battery degradation, sudden capacity loss, and system-wide outages that could impact millions of customers in seconds.leagend UPS Battery Management Solution: Tailored for the Financial Sectorleagend UPS Battery Management Solution combines hardware, intelligent sensors, and a powerful cloud-native platform to provide 24/7 monitoring, early-warning alerts, and centralized control. The system is purpose-built to meet the operational and regulatory demands of financial institutions:- Real-Time Monitoring of Critical Parameters:The system continuously tracks battery voltage, current, internal resistance, temperature, and state of charge (SoC). Abnormalities are instantly detected, allowing financial IT teams to intervene before issues escalate.- Cloud-Based Centralized Management:Multi-site financial operations can connect all UPS systems to a secure, encrypted cloud platform. Authorized managers access visualized dashboards, historical data, and performance trends from any location, supporting rapid, data-driven decision-making.- Predictive Analytics for Proactive Maintenance:The platform’s intelligent algorithms analyze battery performance patterns, enabling predictive maintenance scheduling and reducing unexpected downtime. Financial institutions can optimize battery replacement cycles based on actual health indicators, lowering operational costs.- Customizable Alarm Thresholds and Reporting:Tailored notification settings and compliance-ready reporting features help financial institutions meet stringent regulatory requirements for power system management and incident documentation.Enhancing Business Continuity and Regulatory ComplianceFor banks and financial services providers, operational continuity isn’t just about customer convenience — it’s a legal and reputational necessity. Regulatory bodies such as the People’s Bank of China, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the European Central Bank impose strict guidelines regarding operational risk and business continuity planning. leagend’s solution ensures institutions remain compliant by:- Minimizing unscheduled outages through real-time detection and predictive insights;- Preserving uptime for online banking, ATM networks, transaction processing, and digital services;- Automating performance reports for audits and compliance reviews;- Enabling faster incident response through centralized, cloud-based control.Future-Ready Power Management for Digital FinanceAs financial services continue their digital transformation — embracing AI trading, blockchain settlement systems, and cloud-based financial platforms — the infrastructure supporting these systems must evolve. leagend plans to expand its UPS battery management solutions with:- AI-powered risk modeling for predicting multi-site system vulnerabilities.- Integration with financial data centers’ EMS/BMS platforms for unified energy management.- Mobile app support for remote monitoring by IT managers and executives.- Cloud-to-cloud data integration with third-party financial compliance and reporting systemsleagend’s commitment is to empower financial institutions with the tools to proactively manage infrastructure risks and secure operational resilience in an increasingly digitized financial ecosystem. Besides, its smart UPS battery management solution , leagend has also won the market reputation with its battery remote monitoring solution in many industries such as data centers, energy storage, telecommunications, and clean energy sectors.Since its establishment in 2014, leagend SOLUTIONS has been specializing in researching and developing battery technologies, battery testing technologies, battery monitoring and managing systems and solutions for more than 10 years. PRECISION, SAFETY AND LOW ENERGY CONSUMPTION are always the foundation and ideology of our technology research and development.

