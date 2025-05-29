LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Helps Victims of Wrongful Termination due to Breast Cancer in Southern California

Akopyan Law Firm provides legal support to employees dismissed due to breast cancer diagnosis or treatment in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, & nearby counties.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a prominent Southern California employment law firm, continues to provide legal assistance to employees experiencing wrongful termination due to breast cancer diagnoses across Southern California. The firm offers complimentary case evaluations to help affected individuals understand their legal rights and options under state and federal employment laws.

According to the firm, breast cancer patients face unique workplace challenges while managing treatment schedules and recovery periods. These employees are protected by multiple laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and California Family Rights Act (CFRA).

"Individuals dealing with breast cancer diagnoses already face significant personal challenges. Losing employment due to their condition adds unnecessary stress during an already difficult time," said Mr. Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for the firm. "Our goal is to ensure these employees understand the legal protections available to them and receive proper representation if their rights have been violated."

The firm reports that wrongful termination due to breast cancer can take various forms. Employers may unlawfully dismiss employees directly because of their diagnosis or treatment needs. Some employers fail to provide legally required reasonable accommodations that would allow employees to continue working while receiving treatment.

Akopyan Law Firm maintains offices throughout Southern California, including locations in Encino, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Bakersfield, and Ventura, making its services accessible to clients across the region.

The firm's attorneys assist clients by providing comprehensive case evaluations, investigating employment histories and employer communications, filing claims with appropriate agencies, seeking compensation for damages, and representing clients in negotiations and court proceedings when necessary.

Legal protections for breast cancer patients in the workplace include the right to reasonable accommodations, which may involve flexible working hours, workload adjustments, or temporary leave for treatment. Employers are legally required to engage in an interactive process to identify and provide these accommodations unless doing so would cause undue hardship to the business.

Client feedback reflects satisfaction with the firm's approach. One client stated, "Recently inquired about a situation and Akopyan was attentive and sympathetic. Akopyan asked the right questions to determine where I stood in the legal sense, I will definitely reach out to this law firm when the need arises."

Another client shared, "My case was settled professionally and in a timely manner. Ani is trustworthy and a diligent individual who will tell you how it is and what is best for your case."

A third client reported, "I highly recommend Ani to anyone in need of a knowledgeable, intelligent and trustworthy attorney. She always communicated with me quickly, is extremely professional, and is an amazing attorney. I am so grateful for her experience and care with my case that ended favorably. Thank you, Ani, I will definitely recommend you to anyone in need. I appreciate your dedication and attention to my case."

The Akopyan Law Firm offers complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights, helping individuals determine if they have a viable legal claim. The firm has recovered millions of dollars for clients across various employment law cases.

Employees who believe they have experienced wrongful termination, wrongful dismissal, or wrongful discharge due to breast cancer can contact Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. at (818) 509-9975 or visit https://www.akopyanlaw.com/ for more information about their services.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/about-us/) is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

https://goo.gl/maps/sR2oL6UKDv9iULcEA

Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118

https://maps.app.goo.gl/UyQVLtfs3Xf9LmJ97

Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

https://goo.gl/maps/j1e9aDAB4X9dArqP7

Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

https://goo.gl/maps/nrvXqrk9nM73wHVh6

San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

https://maps.app.goo.gl/zaHGuSGitddD8PSy6

Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205

https://maps.app.goo.gl/rg6KdJpbE9p4CeKo8

