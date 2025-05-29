How Fast Is the AI in Construction Market Growing, and What Are the Key Growth Drivers in the Market?

AI in Construction Market

The AI in construction market is projected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2025 to USD 22.68 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 24.6%. Explore key growth insights

North America dominated the AI in construction market with a market share of 38.93% in 2024” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "AI in Construction Market" report presents a comprehensive analysis of the industry, offering valuable insights into its strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT). It also includes an overview of various categories like Solution [Project Management, Risk Management, Schedule Management, Supply Chain Management, and Others], Deployment [Cloud and On-premises], Construction Stage [Pre-construction, Construction, and Post-construction] and Construction Type [Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Infrastructure], highlighting key trends that are shaping the rapidly expanding global AI in Construction market. Who is the largest manufacturers of AI in Construction Market worldwide?- Autodesk (U.S.)- SAP SE (Germany)- Bentley Systems (U.S.)- ALICE Technologies Inc. (U.S.)- Dassault Systèmes (France)- Oracle Corporation (U.S.)- Trimble Inc. (U.S.)- Komatsu (Japan)- Procore Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)- Doxel (U.S.)Request a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/109848 (U.S.)- Doxel (U.S.)Request a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/109848 Short Description About AI in Construction Market:The AI in Construction Market 2025 investigates the use of artificial intelligence to improve productivity, safety, and decision-making in Construction projects. From predictive analytics and robotics to smart project management, AI is transforming the business by lowering costs and project schedules. The growing use of AI-powered tools is paving the way for better, more sustainable construction processes around the world.North America leads the global AI in construction market, driven by its advanced construction industry, strong tech adoption, and significant investment in AI R&D. Supportive government policies, robust infrastructure, and numerous ongoing projects further boost the region’s dominance in AI implementation. Dominated the AI in construction market with a market share of 38.93% in 2024.Europe holds the second-largest market share, supported by a mature construction sector focused on sustainability, efficiency, and quality. Favorable regulations and strong collaboration between research institutes, industry players, and governments are accelerating AI innovation and adoption across the region.AI in Construction Market is projected to grow from USD 4.86 billion in 2025 to USD 22.68 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period.Despite intense competition, the clear trend of global recovery keeps investor confidence high, with expectations of continued new investments in the field.This report analyzes the global AI in Construction market, with a focus on key regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. It segments the market by manufacturers, regions, types, and applications.What are the factors driving the growth of the AI in Construction Market?Growth Factors:Increasing Adoption of Smart Construction Technologies: AI-driven tools for design, planning, and on-site monitoring are enhancing efficiency and reducing costs in the construction industry.Rising Focus on Sustainable Construction: AI helps optimize resource usage, reduce waste, and achieve sustainability goals, driving adoption.Restraining Factors:Lack of Skilled Workforce: The limited availability of professionals adept at implementing and managing AI tools in construction hinders growth.High Implementation Costs: Integrating AI systems requires substantial investment in technology and training, posing a barrier for small companies.Which regions are leading the AI in Construction Market?North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)This AI in Construction Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions- What are the global trends in the AI in Construction market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?- What is the estimated demand for different types of solution in AI in Construction? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for AI in Construction market?- What Are Projections of Global AI in Construction Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?- Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?- What are the factors contributing to the final price of AI in Construction?- How big is the opportunity for the AI in Construction market? How will the increasing adoption of AI in Construction for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?- How much is the global AI in Construction market worth? What was the value of the market In 2024?- Who are the major players operating in the AI in Construction market? Which companies are the front runners?- Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams?- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for AI in Construction Industry?Our research analysts offer customized insights tailored by region, application, or specific data needs. We also align our findings with your own data to ensure a more complete and relevant market analysis from your perspective.Detailed TOC of Global AI in Construction Market Research Report, 2025-2032IntroductionDefinition, By SegmentResearch Methodology/ApproachData SourcesExecutive SummaryMarket DynamicsMacro and Micro Economic IndicatorsDrivers, Restraints, Opportunities and TrendsImpact of Generative AICompetition LandscapeBusiness Strategies Adopted by Key PlayersConsolidated SWOT Analysis of Key PlayersGlobal AI in Construction Key Players Market Share/Ranking, 2024Global AI in Construction Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019-2032Continued..Browse More Related Reports : Facilities Management Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2025-2032 Construction Equipment Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2025-2032

