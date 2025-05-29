ANY.RUN Empowers MSSPs to Combat Phishing Attacks with Real-World Intelligence and Behavioral Analysis

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive threat analysis solutions, has released a detailed use case highlighting how its Threat Intelligence Lookup and Interactive Sandbox enable MSSPs to detect, investigate, and prevent phishing campaigns.

As phishing attacks continue to evolve, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) are facing mounting pressure to defend client environments. Especially across finance, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors, as most targeted and vulnerable.

The case study showcases a real-world example using a benign phishing payload. MSSPs can gain critical insights into phishing tactics and infrastructure, enabling rapid and accurate threat mitigation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞

● Real Phishing Data Access: MSSPs can tap into ANY.RUN’s extensive threat database to study current phishing samples, simulate email filter bypasses, and prepare more resilient defenses.

● Behavioral Malware Analysis: The sandbox environment reveals indicators of compromise (IOCs), tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), and connects samples to known threat actors — such as the Tycoon phishing kit, commonly deployed via Phishing-as-a-Service (PhaaS).

● Targeted Campaign Discovery: Analysts can search phishing activity by geography or timeframe to identify specific targets, such as attacks on U.S.-based companies.

● Network Analysis and IOC Extraction: With detailed network threat information, including MITRE ATT&CK mappings and Suricata IDS alerts, MSSPs gain visibility into malicious infrastructure — such as domains used in credential harvesting scams.

Through this comprehensive walkthrough, ANY.RUN demonstrates how MSSPs can integrate advanced sandbox analysis and threat intelligence into daily operations. These services not only accelerate threat detection and response times but also empower MSSPs to deliver proactive and transparent protection to their clients.

Read the full article on ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a trusted partner for over 15,000 organizations in finance, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and beyond, providing advanced malware analysis and threat intelligence products. Its cloud-based Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and TI Feeds enable businesses to detect, analyze, and investigate the latest malware and phishing campaigns to streamline triage, response, and proactive security.

