Global Creator Economy In Gaming Market Forecast 2025-2034: Market Share, Segments, and Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company’s Gaming Creator Economy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Creator Economy In Gaming Market Report Suggest About Market Growth?

The creator economy in gaming market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $30.98 billion in 2024 to $39.21 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of user-generated content, growth of gaming livestreaming, expansion of microtransactions, increasing influencer marketing, and emergence of esports monetization.

What Trends And Factors Will Drive Future Growth In The Creator Economy In Gaming Market?

The creator economy in gaming market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $99.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing adoption of blockchain gaming, increasing demand for virtual assets, rising popularity of play-to-earn models, expansion of metaverse economies, and growing brand collaborations in gaming.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Creator Economy In Gaming Market?

Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in AI-driven content creation, innovations in virtual reality and augmented reality gaming, developments in blockchain-based gaming economies, investments in research and development in immersive gaming experiences, and development of cloud-based game streaming technologies.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Creator Economy In Gaming Market?

The industry is driven by prominent players such as Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Activision Blizzard Inc., Logitech Services S.A., Manticore Games Inc., Unity Software Inc., KRAFTON Inc., Twitch Interactive Inc., Epic Games Inc., Opera Norway AS, Improbable, Discord Inc., Patreon Inc., Roblox Corporation, Gamefam Inc., DLive Entertainment Pte. Ltd., StreamElements Inc., Mod.io Pty Ltd., Sky Mavis, Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Mobcrush Inc.

What Innovations Are Seen In The Creator Economy In Gaming Market?

Major companies operating in the creator economy in gaming market are focusing on technological innovations such as generative AI system for 3D and 4D to produce high-quality content with minimal technical expertise. For example, in April 2025, Roblox Corporation, a US-based video game developer, launched Cube 3D, an open-source generative AI system for creating 3D objects and environments.

What Are The Different Market Segments In The Creator Economy In Gaming Market?

The sector is broadly segmented by platform, type of creators, content type, monetization model, and various sub-segments which are as follows:

1 By Platform: Streaming Platforms, Social Media Platforms, Gaming Consoles, Personal Computer Or Mobile Gaming

2 By Type Of Creators: Streamers Or Content Creators, Game Developers, Influencers, Esports Athletes Or Teams

3 By Content Type: Live Streaming, Video Content On-demand, Esports Content, Gaming Tutorials And Guides, Other Content Types

4 By Monetization Model: Subscription Based, One-time Purchases, Pay Per Use

Sub Segments:

1 By Streaming Platforms: Twitch, YouTube Gaming, Facebook Gaming, Kick, Trovo

2 By Social Media Platforms: TikTok, Instagram, Twitter/X, Discord, Reddit

3 By Gaming Consoles: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

4 By Personal Computer or Mobile Gaming: PC Game Mods, Mobile Game Content Creation, Indie Game Development Tools, Game Asset marketplaces

What Is The Global Reach Of The Creator Economy In Gaming Market?

North America was the largest region in the creator economy in gaming market in 2024. Additionally, the regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

