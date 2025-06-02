Lutra Introduces Makeyourmascot.com, an AI Mascot Generator for Small Businesses

makeyourmascot.com landing page newyork_manhattan_street

Create a custom mascot in under a minute using just your Google Maps Store Information — powered by Lutra’s AI tool for small business branding.

We built makeyourmascot.com so every small business can easily craft their own mascot that grabs attention, forges emotional bonds, and makes their brand unforgettable.” — Jongyeop Seon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lutra, a brand-tech company based in South Korea, has launched makeyourmascot.com, an AI-powered mascot generator designed specifically for small businesses. With just a Google Maps link or business name, business owners can instantly create a unique mascot that reflects their shop’s identity — all in under a minute.

Lutra is promoting the launch with ads on LinkNYC kiosks throughout New York City, showcasing mascots created using the platform.

“Mascots have more power than we think,” said Jongyeop Seon, CEO of Lutra. “They draw attention, create emotional bonds, and make your brand truly unforgettable. We wanted every small business to be able to create their own mascot — one that reflects who they are and helps build deeper relationships with their customers. That’s why we created makeyourmascot.com.”

Key Features

1. One-Click Creation

The platform analyzes publicly available Google Maps data — such as business type, name, and location — to instantly generate a mascot tailored to the shop’s identity and target audience.

2. Emotionally Engaging Characters

Each mascot is designed to connect emotionally with customers — through smiles, eye contact, or approachable poses that feel warm and friendly.

3. Adaptive Art Styles

The illustration style adjusts based on the business — cozy and pastel for bakeries, bold and playful for food trucks, clean and modern for salons.

4. Flexible Branding Use Cases

Mascots can be downloaded for use on packaging, menus, signage, websites, and social media. Lutra also provides creative suggestions for how to apply mascots in customer-facing materials.

5. Fast & Accessible

The entire process takes about a minute and requires no design experience — making it ideal for busy small business owners.

Lutra specializes in bringing brand identity to life through immersive customer interaction. With experience serving over 50 client companies, Lutra draws from Korea’s globally recognized character design culture to create mascots that are emotionally resonant and highly engaging.

The makeyourmascot.com project is currently supported by Google and OpenAI, allowing Lutra to offer the service free of charge for a limited time to small businesses in the United States.

About Lutra:

Lutra is a character-driven brand-tech company helping businesses build stronger emotional connections with their customers. From AI-generated mascots to interactive blockchain brand tools, Lutra turns branding into something personal, playful, and unforgettable.

