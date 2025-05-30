Dr. John Zielonka Voted Ottawa’s Best by Consumer Choice Awards for 2025

Dr. John Zielonka accepting the Consumer Choice Award for 2025 Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression Hydrowave Natural Tissue Regeneration

Marks Unprecedented 18th Win for Ottawa's Best Chiropractor

This is definitely a team award. It’s a reflection of our commitment to care, the trust our patients place in us, and the results we work so hard to deliver every single day.” — Dr. John Zielonka

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre is proud to announce that Dr. John Zielonka has been named the Consumer Choice Award winner for Best Chiropractor in Ottawa for 2025, marking the 12th time he has earned this prestigious honour. When combined with 6 Top Choice Awards, Dr. Zielonka, a Neuro-Functional Chiropractor, has now been recognized an unprecedented 18 times, making him one of the most decorated chiropractors in the entire country.This latest award is a testament to Dr. Zielonka’s unwavering dedication to his patients and his deep commitment to excellence in natural, non-invasive healthcare, without the adverse reactions of drugs or unwanted risks of surgery. With over three decades of clinical experience, Dr. Zielonka has helped thousands of individuals suffering from chronic and acute pain, including back, neck, shoulder, hip, and joint conditions.“This is definitely a team award” says Dr. Zielonka. “It’s a reflection of our commitment to care, the trust our patients place in us, and the results we work so hard to deliver every single day. We change lives and we save lives”.At the heart of the Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre is a patient-first philosophy. Every treatment plan is personalized, evidence-based, and focused not just on symptom relief but on long-term healing and optimal health. The clinic integrates the latest technologies — including Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration , a revolutionary new treatment for chronic pain and tissue regeneration through natural stem cell activation— and Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression , a patented, science-based healthcare technology that has delivered proven results for degenerative disc disease, disc herniations, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, and failed back surgery as evidenced by Dr. Zielonka’s clinical studies . This all occurs alongside proven chiropractic and natural health solutions.Dr. Zielonka’s passion for clinical innovation and compassionate care is what continues to set the clinic apart. “Winning this award for the 12th time is an honour — but the real reward is seeing our patients not only regain their mobility and reduce their pain, but getting their lives back,” he adds.The Consumer Choice Awards are based entirely on independent market research and feedback from the public, ensuring that winners truly represent the best in their field. To be selected by the people of Ottawa yet again is both humbling and motivating for the entire team.The Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre is located at 111 Albert Street in the World Exchange Plaza in downtown Ottawa, Canada’s capital city. New patients are welcome, and consultations can be booked by calling (613) 688-1036.For more information about Dr. Zielonka, Hydrowave Tissue Regeneration, Non-Surgical Robotic Laser Spinal Decompression, or to schedule a visit, please contact:Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health CentrePhone: (613) 688-1036Email: patientadmin@excellenceinhealth.comWebsite: www.excellenceinhealth.com

Dr. John Zielonka

