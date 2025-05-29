Loops Launches Scout: an AI Analytics Agent that Redefines Self-Serve Analytics for Product Teams

Empowers teams to ask questions & get insights, automatic KPI alerts and summaries in Slack, Teams, & email - freeing analysts for deep, growth-driving research

Scout brings context into the loop, making insights more relevant, accurate, and actionable. We’re excited to see how it helps our teams at Wahi move faster and make better decisions” — Simon Trudeau, Head of Optimization and Analytics, Wahi

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loops , the causal analytics platform trusted by modern product and growth teams, today announced the launch of Scout , the industry’s first AI Analytics Agent. With Scout, anyone can ask a question and instantly understand why a KPI changed, where users are dropping in a funnel, or what happened in a recent experiment. Scout doesn’t wait for your questions, it pushes automatic insight summaries and alerts - all delivered directly in Slack, MS Teams, or email. Unlike typical Gen AI tools that correlate or hallucinate, Scout delivers accurate, causal insights you can trust.For years, “self-serve analytics” has meant an explosion of dashboards. But in reality, teams are overwhelmed by data, underwhelmed by insights, and stuck waiting on analysts to find answers. Yet, around 70% of business team questions could be handled with accurate AI automation.“With Scout, we’re redefining what self-serve analytics actually means,” said Tom Laufer, CEO and Co-Founder of Loops. “Scout is like ChatGPT for product data, but it empowers every stakeholder – from product managers to marketers – to get trusted, causal answers instantly, without needing to wait on an analyst, nor find and decipher a dashboard. And just as importantly, it frees analysts to focus on deep research and uncovering high-impact growth opportunities. This is the future of product analytics.”Highlights of Scout:Users can ask Scout anything in plain English and instantly understand why a KPI changed with its detailed, root cause responses.Scout gives business and product teams faster, more accurate insight into product performance by pushing alerts, trends, and insight summaries with root cause analysisUsers are better prepared for Business Reviews with less effort with Scout’s automatic daily, weekly, and monthly Insight Summaries - each with a PDF they can forward to the team.Scout adds greater value over time as users train it on their businesses by uploading context, terminology, and synonyms.Users better understand experiment performance with Scout’s automatic A/B test and Loops Release Impact summaries.“AI data analysis alone isn’t enough - without business context, it’s just noise. What makes Scout compelling is that it brings context into the loop (pun intended), making insights more relevant, accurate, and actionable. It’s a strong first step toward truly intelligent analysis. We’re excited to see how it helps our teams at Wahi move faster and make better decisions,” said Simon Trudeau, Head of Analytics and Optimization at WahiWith Scout, teams get trusted answers and actionable insight, grounded in rigorous causal analysis - a hallmark of the Loops platform.To learn more or watch a demo, visit: https://www.getloops.ai/scout About LoopsLoops is the causal product analytics platform powering accurate decision-making for top product and growth teams. Founded and built by former Google and intelligence leaders in 2020, Loops replaces dashboards with a causal insight engine that automatically detects what changed, explains why, and helps with what to do next. The platform also leverages Loops’ proprietary AI-powered causal inference, and Agentic AI to deliver real answers inside tools your team already uses, including Slack, Teams, and email.Loops is backed by top-tier investors and trusted by data-forward product, growth, and analytics teams across B2B SaaS, consumer subscription, CPG, marketplace, gaming, retail, and other focused industries and companies, including monday.com, AB inBev, Wahi, Postman, Clickup, Wahi, Taboola, eToro, and Scribd.

Meet Scout by Loops -a demonstration by Tom Laufer, Co-Founder and CEO, Loops

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.