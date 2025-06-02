Trauma Therapist Rebrands Practice as Instar Healing to Offer Holistic, Personalized Care for Women

Jenn Hoffman, LCSW, rebrands her therapy practice as Instar Healing, expanding trauma therapy services in-person and virtually across Connecticut & New York.

FARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinically trained therapist Jenn Hoffman, LCSW, has rebranded her private practice under a powerful new name: **Instar Healing**—a nod to transformation, growth, and the courage it takes to heal from trauma. Based in Farmington, CT, and offering virtual therapy across Connecticut and New York, Instar Healing is now welcoming new clients seeking compassionate, in-depth, trauma-informed care.

Jenn Hoffman specializes in working with high-functioning women and survivors of complex trauma who feel stuck, burned out, or disconnected. Her integrative approach blends evidence-based modalities like EMDR and parts work with somatic practices, all grounded in a trauma-informed presence that honors the nervous system.

“I wanted to create a name and space that reflects what happens in real healing—those unseen phases of change, where people are quietly but powerfully becoming who they really are,” says Hoffman.

The rebrand accompanies expanded offerings, including personalized trauma therapy intensives, the Safe & Sound Protocol, ebooks, and therapy packages with collaborating wellness practitioners. These intensives are offered in two-hour, one-day, or weekend formats, with a focus on nervous system regulation, attachment repair, and meaningful change. The practice also now includes an intern providing low-cost therapy sessions, and Hoffman is currently hiring additional practitioners to broaden her reach.

With over 18 years of clinical experience, Hoffman is passionate about helping clients rewrite their stories, reconnect with their bodies, and feel safe enough to move forward. Her practice is inclusive, affirming, and rooted in the belief that healing happens in relationship—with ourselves, with others, and with the right support.

If you or someone you know is ready to heal from trauma, reconnect with your body, or explore intensive therapy options, visit www.instarhealing.com/contact-us to learn more or schedule a free clarity call. Collaborations and referrals are warmly welcome.

