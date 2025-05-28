Cox Mobile to Offer New Motorola Razr

New Motorola Razr

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cox Mobile is now offering the new motorola razr, showcasing an iconic and even more durable design. The device features an ultra-compact, durable design that easily allows you to access your favorite apps on the 3.6" external display – without having to flip open the phone.The new motorola razr allows you to capture professional-level photos and videos and enjoy personalized assistance thanks to the seamless integration of moto ai1. View everything on a large, vibrant 6.9" LTPO main display, and listen with Dolby Atmosstereo sound. Get over a day of battery life2 and refuel with blazing-fast 30W TurboPower29™. Plus, experience a boost in AI performance with a fast, efficient processor. Additional features include:• Iconic design, now even more durable• Leather-inspired, Gibraltar Sea finish• Access what matters even when closed• 50MP camera system powered by moto ai• Elevated interactions with moto ai1• Vibrant 6.9" ultrawide display• Over a day of battery life2• Superfast, ultra-efficient processorGet the new moto razr on us when you switch to Cox Mobile. No trade in required. This offer is only for new mobile customers or existing customers when they add a line from 5/15/2025-6/2/2025. Cox Mobile is exclusively available to Cox Internet customers in all Cox markets nationwide. Cox Mobile runs on the network with unbeatable 5G reliability. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget in mind – Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited.For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit cox.com/mobile.1. Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality.2. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed-use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.¤Requires active Cox post-paid internet, enrollment in paperless billing and Cox EasyPay. Offer ends 6/2/25 while supplies last. Subject to change. Requires activation and purchase on a new Cox Mobile line of a Motorola Razr ($599.99) 256 GB financed on a $0 down/0% APR, 24-month Cox Device Payment Plan (“DPP”) for well-qualified customers. Limit one device per line. Receive up to $599.99 off device cost in 24 monthly bill credits starting within 3 billing cycles. If line is canceled, voluntarily or involuntarily, transferred or financed device is removed from Cox Mobile line, bill credits will stop, and customer is responsible for full monthly payments for the remainder of DPP. Offer not valid for purchases or Device Agreements made before 5/15/2025. May not be combined with other device offers. Taxes, fees, other charges, and additional restrictions apply. Learn more at https://www.cox.com/residential/mobile/deals.html

