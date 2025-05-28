TechSage Solutions Achieves Prestigious GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured Badge

GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechSage Solutions, a leading provider of managed IT, compliance, and cybersecurity services, proudly announces its latest milestone: the achievement of the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured Badge, a globally recognized standard of cybersecurity excellence.

The GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark represents the highest levels of cybersecurity assurance and compliance, underpinned by 177 rigorous security safeguards based on international frameworks, including the Center for Internet Security’s 18 Critical Security Controls.

By securing this badge, TechSage Solutions has demonstrated a strong commitment to cybersecurity and the protection of its clients’ digital assets.

"At TechSage Solutions, our clients trust us with their most sensitive and critical data," said John Hill, CEO of TechSage Solutions. "Achieving the GTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark Assured Badge underscores our dedication to safeguarding client systems with the highest integrity, aligning with global standards, and proactively addressing the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape."

The Assured Badge is not merely a certificate; it’s a testament to an organization’s proactive approach to cyber resilience. It involves:

- Comprehensive third-party assessments, ensuring real-world verification of security measures.

- Continuous compliance monitoring, with annual audits to uphold stringent standards.

- Adherence to international best practices, bridging strategic policy, operational controls, and emerging cybersecurity technologies.

With this recognition, TechSage Solutions joins a select group of cybersecurity leaders committed to building digital trust and delivering secure, reliable, and resilient IT solutions.

"Our clients' security is our priority," added Hill. "This certification sends a clear message: TechSage Solutions is a trusted partner committed to excellence in cybersecurity and operational resilience."

For more information about TechSage Solutions and its cybersecurity services, please visit www.techsagesolutions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

