Pitch Race Transforms Music Practice Into an Exciting and Interactive Racing Game

Pitch Race combines real instrument play with racing gameplay to make music practice fun, engaging, and effective for kids and young musicians.

Kids love video games but often dread music practice—Pitch Race makes it fun, interactive, and helps build real musical skills.” — Jon Adams, Creator of Pitch Race

BRISBANE, BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Web Ed Development is excited to announce the launch of Pitch Race , a groundbreaking new game that blends music practice with the adrenaline of racing games. As digital entertainment continues to captivate children and teens, Pitch Race offers an innovative solution to a challenge faced by many parents and music educators: How can music practice be made more fun and engaging?Many young musicians find it difficult to stay motivated when it comes to practicing their instruments. While video games easily capture their attention, practicing scales and exercises often feels boring. But what if music practice could be as thrilling as their favorite racing game?Pitch Race makes that idea a reality.Using pitch recognition technology, Pitch Race turns musical notes into in-game actions. Players control their race cars by playing real instruments—violin, trumpet, piano, voice, and more. The better they play, the faster and more accurately they race. Hitting the correct pitch speeds up the car, while musical mistakes slow it down or steer it off course. It’s a fun, effective way to build pitch accuracy, tone, and musical technique—without kids even realizing they're practicing."Our goal was to bridge the gap between music education and gaming," says Jon Adams, creator of Pitch Race. "Kids love video games but often dread music practice. So we thought—why not combine the two? Pitch Race makes practicing fun and interactive, and helps kids build real musical skills in the process."Pitch Race is designed for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced musicians. It features six levels of increasing difficulty, each designed to challenge and strengthen the player’s musical ear and performance. Whether playing solo or competing with friends in multiplayer mode, the game is both educational and highly entertaining.As development continues, Web Ed Development plans to roll out exciting updates, including new racing tracks, additional multiplayer features, and enhanced support for a wide variety of instruments and vocal ranges. With these future expansions, Pitch Race is set to become a powerful and fun tool for music educators, students, and families alike.Pitch Race is now available for download on Steam.Visit the Pitch Race Car Racing page on Steam to learn more and join the race!About Web Ed DevelopmentWeb Ed Development is a leading innovator in educational gaming. Under its Cloud Lessons initiative, the company develops interactive learning tools that combine education with entertainment. With a focus on music education, Web Ed Development is committed to making learning fun, engaging, and effective for students of all ages.Press ContactJon AdamsDirector, Web Ed Developmentinfo@cloudlessons.net

