Monarch Learning Labs Closes Seed Financing to Expand Global Simulation and Training Platform

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monarch Learning Labs, a technology company delivering advanced simulation and training solutions, today announced the closing of a seed financing round, led by M&S Ventures with participation from the West Virginia High Technology Foundation.Monarch’s cloud-based platform combines interactive simulation, multi-modal online learning, and AI-driven analytics to help professionals build mastery with complex systems — from surgical robotics to CNC machining. Already deployed globally by a leading medtech company, Monarch is expanding into new markets including advanced manufacturing, healthcare credentialing, and workforce development.The Monarch platform enables professionals to train anytime, anywhere in high-fidelity online environments, with personalized pathways and real-time performance insights. Dynamic content delivery keeps teams aligned with rapidly evolving technologies while reducing onboarding time and operational risk.“We’re building a modern training infrastructure for high-skill industries,” said Jeremy Kimmel, CEO of Monarch Learning Labs. “The technology emerged from our team’s direct experience with the limitations of traditional training. This funding validates the real-world impact we’ve already made — and positions us to scale across healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond.”“M&S Ventures invests in scalable technologies with deep domain expertise, and Monarch exemplifies that,” said Ashok Aggarwal, Managing Partner at M&S Ventures. “Their platform addresses critical workforce challenges across sectors that demand precision, skill, and continuous learning.”The funding will support continued product development, customer expansion, and delivery of high-impact simulation and training solutions for enterprise and institutional partners.About Monarch Learning LabsMonarch Learning Labs builds next-generation simulation and training platforms for professionals working with complex, high-skill technologies. By combining advanced simulation technology, immersive learning, and intelligent performance tracking, Monarch empowers teams to master advanced systems efficiently and confidently. The platform is used across sectors including medtech, advanced manufacturing, and workforce development.Learn more at monarchlearninglabs.com

