Kent County High School Art Society Students Deck the Halls at Chestertown Nursing and Rehab

MARLTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About a dozen art society students from Kent County High School spent the afternoon at Chestertown Nursing and Rehab creating artworks to adorn the walls lining the lobby. The group created murals to commemorate the seaside town and the overall character of Kent County.“We wanted our embellish our lobby area and pay homage to the vibrant seaport vibe of our beloved town,” says Amy Heyman, activities director at Chestertown Nursing and Rehab. “The first day of the event, teachers were on-site and drew sketches of the sea view landscape. The second day, we welcomed the students who spent the afternoon painting the beautiful murals as our residents watched on. One of the most remarkable elements is the famous dock painting which is very reminiscent of Kent County.”Chestertown Nursing and Rehab provides compassionate and personal skilled care 24 hours a day and is recognized as the premier nursing center in Kent County, Maryland. They specialize in providing rehabilitation services onsite to help residents regain independence and return to their homes.Chestertown Nursing and Rehab is a 92-certified beds community close to Bay Bridge and in Kent county, Maryland. They are family-oriented yet focused on providing quality care and service with a variety of skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies available.###

