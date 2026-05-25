2026 Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show

Get Ready for a Rockin’ Good Time at the 2025 Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colorado Springs Mineralogical Society is thrilled to announce the 62nd annual Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral, & Jewelry Show—a dazzling, family-friendly weekend event set to take place June 5-7, 2026 , at the Norris Penrose Event Center , 945 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905.From breathtaking crystals to fascinating fossils, this event is a celebration of Earth’s treasures and a paradise for collectors, hobbyists, and families alike. Over 60 specialized vendors from across Colorado and the U.S. will showcase minerals, gemstones, hand-crafted jewelry, meteorites, carvings, healing stones, singing bowls, and much more!Event Highlights Include:60+ Vendors: Shop unique gems, minerals, fossils, meteorites, handmade jewelry, sculptures, and healing crystalsSpecial Exhibits: Marvel at displays of private mineral collections and exquisite marble and obsidian carvings by world-renowned artist Francisco SotomayorFluorescent Mineral Exhibit: Witness rocks that glow and learn the science behind fluorescence vs. phosphorescenceMobile Lapidary Shop: Live outdoor demonstrations on geode cutting, rock shaping, drilling & more!Meet the Experts: Engage with fossil experts from the Western Interior Paleontological Society and the Friends of Florissant Fossil BedsFamily Activities:Pebble Pups Learning Station with free rock specimensScavenger Hunt – kids get a free mineral!Beading Classes offered daily, and a wire wrapping class on Saturday!Learn how to pan for gold with the Gold Prospector of Colorado on Saturday and Sunday!Hourly Door PrizesSilent Auctions on the HourWhether you're a seasoned rockhound or a curious newcomer, the Pikes Peak Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show offers a one-of-a-kind experience filled with discovery, education, and fun.Admission: Just $5 at the door for one day or $8 for multiple days – kids under 12 enter FREE!Dates: June 5-7, 2026Location: Norris Penrose Event Center, 945 Lower Gold Camp Rd, Colorado Springs, CODon’t miss your chance to explore the wonders of the natural world – from ancient fossils to sparkling gemstones – all under one roof.Explore. Learn. Shop. Play.Stay up to date by following us on social media or visiting PikesPeakGemShow.com..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.