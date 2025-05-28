True Gold Republic Applauds Florida’s Historic Move to Recognize Gold and Silver as Legal Tender

Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Recognizing Gold and Silver as Legal Tender True Gold Republic Logo

True Gold Republic celebrates Florida’s new law, signed May 27, 2025, recognizing gold and silver as legal tender starting July 1, 2026.

The same people pushing bad policies wouldn’t want you doing gold and silver.” — Governor Ron Desantis

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Gold Republic, a leading advocate for sound money and precious metals, celebrates Florida’s groundbreaking step toward recognizing gold and silver as legal tender. On May 27, 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 999 (HB 999), setting the stage for Floridians to use precious metals in everyday transactions and certain tax payments starting July 1, 2026. This landmark legislation positions Florida as the first major state to fully embrace gold and silver as viable alternatives to fiat currency, reinforcing economic sovereignty and protecting against inflation.

“This is a monumental victory for financial freedom,” said Samuel O'Brien, CEO of True Gold Republic. “Florida’s decision to recognize gold and silver as legal tender aligns with the constitutional principles outlined in Article I, Section 10, which emphasizes gold and silver as sound money. At True Gold Republic, we’ve long championed the stability and reliability of precious metals, and this law empowers Floridians to use them as a hedge against the declining value of the dollar.”

A New Era for Precious Metals in Florida

HB 999, sponsored by Representatives Doug Bankson and Monique Miller, establishes gold and silver coins meeting specific purity standards (99.5% for gold, 99.9% for silver) as legal tender for debt payments. The bill also includes bars, ingots, and bullion coins, provided they are stamped with weight, purity, and mint of origin. Key provisions include:

Tax Exemptions: Purchases of gold and silver are exempt from sales tax, and exchanging one form of legal tender for another incurs no state tax liability.

Optional Use: Businesses and individuals can voluntarily accept gold and silver, with no liability for refusing unless specified by contract.

Business Regulations: Licensed businesses, including check cashers and money service providers like PayPal, must facilitate transactions involving precious metals.

Government Acceptance: State agencies can accept gold and silver for taxes and fees via electronic transfer or debit card.

The legislation requires the Florida Chief Financial Officer and Financial Services Commission to adopt implementing rules by November 1, 2025, with final ratification by the legislature before the law takes effect in July 2026.

True Gold Republic’s Role in Sound Money Advocacy

True Gold Republic has been at the forefront of promoting precious metals as a stable store of value. With gold prices reaching $3,300 per ounce and silver at $33 per ounce, the company has seen growing demand for its gold and silver products, including coins, bars, and innovative solutions like the Florida Goldback—a voluntary, gold-backed medium of exchange.

“Gold and silver have been trusted for thousands of years,” O'Brien added. “Unlike fiat currency, which loses purchasing power due to inflation, precious metals hold intrinsic value. Florida’s move not only validates our mission but also sets a precedent for other states to follow.”

The company’s commitment to education and accessibility has made it a trusted partner for Floridians seeking to diversify their portfolios. True Gold Republic offers resources on the benefits of precious metals, including their role as a hedge against economic uncertainty and currency devaluation. The company is also exploring partnerships with businesses to streamline gold and silver transactions, ensuring seamless adoption under the new law.

Why This Matters for Floridians

Florida’s initiative, initially championed by former Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis through a 2024 study, addresses concerns about inflation, federal deficit spending, and the risks of Central Bank Digital Currencies. Governor DeSantis emphasized that gold has tripled in value since 2015, while the dollar’s purchasing power has declined. By recognizing gold and silver as legal tender, Florida offers residents a way to protect their wealth and engage in currency competition.

“This law is about giving Floridians choices,” said O'Brien. “Whether you’re paying for groceries, settling a debt, or investing for the future, gold and silver provide a reliable alternative to an increasingly volatile fiat system.”

Challenges and Opportunities

While the transition to gold and silver as currency presents logistical challenges—such as verifying purity and valuation—True Gold Republic is optimistic about the opportunities. The company is developing tools and partnerships to simplify transactions, drawing inspiration from Utah’s robust gold economy, where innovations like the Goldback have gained traction.

Looking Ahead

As Florida joins 11 other states, including Utah, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, in recognizing gold and silver as legal tender, True Gold Republic sees this as a pivotal moment for the sound money movement. The company urges policymakers to continue reducing barriers, such as the $500 sales tax exemption threshold, to make precious metals more accessible to all Floridians.

“We commend Governor DeSantis, Representatives Bankson and Miller, and the Florida Legislature for their bold leadership,” O'Brien concluded. “This is just the beginning. True Gold Republic stands ready to help Floridians embrace the freedom and security that gold and silver offer.”

For more information about True Gold Republic’s products and services, or to learn how to prepare for Florida’s new legal tender law, visit www.truegoldrepublic.com or contact info@truegoldrepublic.com.

About True Gold Republic

True Gold Republic is a premier provider of gold and silver products, dedicated to promoting sound money and financial independence. Based in Miami, Florida, the company offers a range of precious metal coins, bars, and innovative solutions, backed by expert guidance and a commitment to transparency.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.