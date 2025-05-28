NeoHack Life Sciences Granted Patent by USPTO for Compositions and Methods of Achieving Pain Relief

Patent Claims include Alzheimer's Disease, Crohn's, Arthritis and Multiple Other Chronic Inflammatory Conditions

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeoHack Life Sciences Granted Patent by USPTO, Confirms Company’s Leadership in Naturals and Nature-Identicals to Control Pain and Inflammation. Covered Claims Include Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s, Arthritis, and Multiple Other Chronic Inflammatory ConditionsNeoHack Life Sciences, LLC, an innovative biotechnology company focused on restoring homeostasis in the human body, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded a patent related to its use of synergistic combinations of natural and nature-identical compounds to reverse multiple chronic inflammatory responses ranging from joint pain and shingles to high blood pressure, Crohn’s disease and even Alzheimer’s.Published May 20, 2025, The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Patent Number 12,303,476 COMPOSITIONS AND METHODS OF ACHIEVING PAIN RELIEF covering 20 claims for treating pain and subsequent resulting conditions. Click on this link to Google Patents to view the patent https://bit.ly/4kBTb4e ABOUT THE INVENTION:“Our research has clearly identified certain natural or nature-identical substances that, when used in strategic combinations, target ionotropic cannabinoid receptors to return the body to homeostasis or a healthy “set point”, said Ron Butler, Chief Executive Officer of NeoHack Life Sciences.“Without the return to the set point, multiple forms of uncontrolled growth, uncontrolled energy substrates, loss of memory control, viral infections, bacterial infections, fungal infections, immune dis-regulation such as lupus and Crohn’s disease, blood pressure deviations, acute inflammation and chronic inflammation occur,” added NeoHack’s Chief Science Officer Dr. Dale Brown, PhD. “NeoHack’s synergistic compositions and methods covered by the patent attack the sources of these maladies and return the body to a healthy set point.”ABOUT NEOHACK LIFE SCIENCES“NeoHack was founded in 2019 upon discoveries made over many years spent designing and manufacturing ingredients and products for major global brands. The team’s focus has specifically been on delivery methods designed to minimize interference with liver function, use of molecules that cross the blood brain barrier and opting for compatibility aimed at improving existing drug trial results,” said Butler. “With over 40 patents authored and co-authored by Dr. Brown additional filings are planned”.“Additionally, we anticipate aligning with producers in the future who wish to improve their current results with disorders cited in the patent” added CEO Butler.To learn more, interested parties may contact us via email.Chief Executive Officer Ron Butler: rb@neohacksciences.comChief Science Officer Dr. Dale Brown: db@neohacksciences.comWeb Site: www.neohacksciences.com Phone: 480-479-9058###

