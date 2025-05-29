UberEther Helps Docebo Secure Authorization from FedRAMP

UberEther’s ATO Advantage helped Docebo fast-track FedRAMP Moderate, slashing time, cost, and effort with inheritable controls and expert support.

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UberEther , a leader in secure identity and compliance solutions for highly regulated industries, announced today that its Compliance as a Service Platform ( ATO Advantage ) enabled Docebo to achieve FedRAMP Moderate Authorization successfully. Leveraging UberEther’s FedRAMP High and DoD IL 5 authorized platform and managed compliance services, Docebo dramatically reduced the complexity, cost, and time typically associated with the FedRAMP Moderate authorization process.ATO Advantage simplifies the compliance grind with robust and inheritable control coverage to automate key security checks, continuous monitoring, and real-time data collection. This significantly minimized Docebo's internal workload, enabling the team to concentrate on deploying their core application while relying on UberEther to handle the heavy lifting of baseline security, policy, and configuration requirements.“UberEther’s certified platform allowed Docebo to inherit 219 security control requirements outright and share responsibility for another 299,” said UberEther’s Shawn Sines, Information Systems Security Officer. “This not only expedited their compliance journey—it gave their team the freedom to innovate while we ensured their environment was audit-ready.”UberEther’s engineering and compliance advisory teams were also instrumental during key milestones of the FedRAMP Moderate authorization process, including environment provisioning, third-party assessments, and System Security Plan (SSP) package development. The result: a faster authorization timeline, lower organizational burden, and a reduced risk posture across the board. "Working with UberEther allowed us to shift our focus from navigating compliance challenges to scaling our platform for government customers. Their ATO Advantage platform delivered the confidence and coverage we needed to innovate securely in the public sector." - Nitin Chopra, CIO, DoceboThis milestone underscores the growing demand for pre-authorized, inheritance-ready platforms in federal environments, especially for public companies and SaaS providers entering the GovCon market.About UberEtherUberEther accelerates the path to FedRAMP and DoD compliance with plug-and-play security & compliance automation. ATO Advantage is an integrated and accredited DevSecOps platform for CI/CD, IaC, PaC, Continuous Monitoring, and more. We handle compliance complexity so your team can focus on building, marketing, and scaling what matters.

