Justin Graham Expands Paul Davis Restoration’s Reach with Acquisition of Greater Seattle Franchise

Paul Davis Restoration and American Red Cross Paul Davis Restoration Greater Seattle Team

Second Team in Sales Volume in the Paul Davis Restoration Network Acquires Greater Seattle Territory

I am honored to own the very company where I started my restoration career over 20 years ago” — Justin Graham-President and Owner

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Justin Graham, President of Paul Davis Restoration of Portland/Vancouver, proudly announces his acquisition of Paul Davis Restoration of Greater Seattle. With over 21 years in the Paul Davis system and 18 years leading the Portland/Vancouver franchise, Graham embarks on a new chapter to grow the company’s presence and leadership in the Pacific Northwest restoration industry.Since founding his Paul Davis franchise in 2006, Graham has built a thriving business with more than 150 full-time employees, an executive team of five directors, and four facilities spanning 101,000 square feet. His leadership has driven the company to rank second in North America for sales volume within the Paul Davis network last year. Graham’s deep industry experience and commitment to excellence position him uniquely to expand the company’s success into the Seattle market.“I am honored to own the very company where I started my restoration career over 20 years ago,” said Graham. “Our proven formula of hiring great people, training them well, and fostering a culture of problem-solving and integrity has fueled our growth. We are enthusiastic about providing exceptional service and building lasting relationships with our clients and insurance partners. Expanding into Greater Seattle allows us to bring our expertise and resolute team to a larger community, continuing to set the standard for property damage restoration in the region.”Graham envisions Paul Davis Restoration as the leading property damage restoration expert in the Pacific Northwest within the next decade. The company will focus on delivering outstanding residential and commercial restoration services while maintaining strong collaborations with insurance companies to ensure timely and trusted claim resolutions. The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, employee fulfillment, and sustainable growth.Paul Davis Restoration is a nationally recognized leader in property damage restoration, providing expert services for residential and commercial clients affected by water, fire, mold, and other damage. With a network of franchises across North America, Paul Davis is known for his commitment to quality, integrity, and customer care.#####About Paul Davis RestorationPaul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com For further info on available franchise territories go to www.pauldavisbusiness.com

