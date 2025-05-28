Gener8 Names Allen Pierce as New Chief Executive Officer

Gener8 - Momentum to Market

Gener8 appoints Allen Pierce as CEO to lead growth in life sciences and medtech, leveraging his deep industry and leadership experience.

I am extremely pleased to have a professional of the caliber of Allen take the helm of Gener8 and steer the company forward into its next phase as a leader in the engineering and life science sectors.” — Dave Finley

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gener8 LLC, a provider of full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing solutions for highly complex instruments and products within the life sciences and medical device markets, together with its capital partner, Sverica Capital Management LP, announced today the placement of Allen Pierce as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment helps position Gener8 for continued capability and geographic expansion as a leader in its industry. Over the past five years, Gener8 has pursued a strategy that extends its engineering capabilities beyond its original focus on advanced instrumentation with the acquisition of Symbient Product Development adding companion consumable devices, the acquisition of The RND Group adding software engineering capabilities, and the de novo opening of a manufacturing facility in Costa Rica, which facilitates low-cost and higher volume production. Gener8 now offers customers a complete turnkey instrument and consumable solution with embedded software for their engineering and manufacturing needs, particularly in point-of-care diagnostics, research, and drug delivery markets.Allen comes to Gener8 with a broad array of leadership experience in the life science, medical device, analytical instrument, biotech, and military segments. After earning an electrical engineering degree from MIT, Allen began his career as an officer in the United States Navy, serving as a nuclear division officer on submarines. More recently, Allen worked for Thermo Fisher Scientific in their Scientific Instruments Division for six years, starting out as Vice President of Operations, where he managed a plant network of a dozen manufacturing sites around the world, and next as General Manager for Thermo Fisher’s Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Informatics businesses. Before Thermo Fisher, Allen worked at PerkinElmer, where in his final years he was General Manager of their Medical Imaging business, responsible for designing and manufacturing digital x-ray detectors used in diagnostic imaging and oncology treatment applications. In his last role before coming to Gener8, Allen was Vice President of Operations for the Protein Sciences Segment at Bio-Techne where he managed factories that design and manufacture protein analysis equipment as well as Bio-Techne’s sites that manufacture research and GMP grade proteins, antibodies, and ELISA kits.“I am extremely pleased to have a professional of the caliber of Allen Pierce take the helm of Gener8 and steer the company forward into its next phase as a leader in the engineering and life science sectors.” said Dave Finley, a Managing Partner at Sverica Capital Management and Chairman of the Gener8 Board of Directors. “It is hard to imagine someone better suited to lead the company and this juncture with the broad base of capabilities we have grown the company into since Sverica’s involvement began.”Greg Hylant, Principal at Sverica Capital Management and Member of the Board of Directors, added “Allen is an accomplished leader with deep roots in life sciences tools and medical products at market-leading companies. That experience will be a vital asset as we continue our journey in building cutting edge technologies for our customers.”David Klein, founder of Gener8 stated, “I am excited to have Allen join Gener8 as the CEO and lead the company going forward. I am very proud of the team at Gener8 and what they have accomplished. Allen is an excellent addition to that team and will make an incredible impact on Gener8.””I am excited to join the Gener8 team at this stage of their growth journey and look forward to more fully integrating and selling our combined design capabilities in instrument, consumable, and software and our low-volume and low-cost manufacturing capabilities,” adds Mr. Pierce.For more information, please visit gener8.net and sverica.com.Additional Media Inquiries to Anna Clark - marketing@gener8.net

