Prime Experiences Launches Corporate Memberships And Expands Yacht Event Offerings In Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRIME EXPERIENCES LAUNCHES CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP PROGRAM TO MEET SURGING DEMAND FOR EXCLUSIVE EVENT VENUES IN MIAMIIn response to growing demand for immersive and high-impact business experiences, Prime Experiences, a leading Miami-based event planning and yacht charter company, announces the launch of its Corporate Membership Program. The initiative offers businesses access to curated yacht experiences, streamlined event logistics, and a flexible alternative to traditional venues.As companies seek new ways to retain clients, motivate employees, and host meaningful gatherings, Prime Experiences is redefining how business is celebrated on the water — combining executive service, curated experiences, and flexible packages.“Companies are rethinking how they engage clients and teams,” said David Tobon, Founder of Prime Experiences. “Our membership makes it easy to host standout events with consistency and purpose.”A NEW WAY TO HOST AND CONNECTThe Corporate Membership Program introduces annual tiers offering up to six tailored yacht outings per year. Members can host events aboard a private fleet ranging from 40 ft yachts for intimate executive gatherings to event yachts accommodating up to 600 guests — ideal for product launches, company anniversaries, employee appreciation events, and more.With dedicated concierge service, companies can focus on connection while Prime handles logistics including vessel selection, entertainment, catering, and more.MULTI-CHANNEL EXPERIENCES DESIGNED FOR IMPACTPrime Experiences' venues span the South Florida coast and are designed to offer both B2B and B2C clients more than just an outing. The company’s fleet includes:40–130 ft yachts for up to 13 guests (client entertainment, investor meetings)Yacht venues with capacities from 20 to 600 guests (brand activations, galas, conferences)Additionally, new themed experiences such as Zuma Dining Aboard, Miami by Night Cruise, and the Real Estate Discovery Tour are now available as part of seasonal packages or customizable events.A LOCAL LEADER IN CORPORATE EVENT INNOVATIONFounded in Miami and trusted by clients such as Spotify, Disney, Cisco, and Ripple, Prime Experiences has built a reputation for delivering seamless, high-impact events on the water. The new membership approach allows companies to:Save time and costs through pre-arranged concierge serviceEnjoy tax-deductible member fees for qualifying business eventsAccess curated benefits such as spa experiences, boat show tickets, and airport transfersABOUT PRIME EXPERIENCESPrime Experiences is a full-service event planning and yacht charter company based in Miami, FL. Specializing in both private celebrations and corporate events, Prime Experiences offers a curated fleet of yachts and event venues, turnkey planning, and a growing portfolio of curated experiences.To learn more about the Corporate Membership Program or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.primeluxuryrentals.com/corporate-yacht-memberships/ or email david@primeluxuryrentals.com.

