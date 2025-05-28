D.F.F. Productions and Pflag York Region Present: ScapeGOAT

Logo

A Documentary About Families, Fear, and Fighting Back

They’re not headlines. They’re our kids!” — Aaron Sheedy

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScapeGOAT, a powerful new documentary confronting the scapegoating of transgender youth in Canadian politics, is nearing completion and launching a national push this Pride Month to raise the funds needed to finish production and spread its message across the country.

Directed by Aaron Sheedy, a retired RCMP officer, nurse, and parent of trans kids, ScapeGOAT refuses to let political fearmongering go unanswered. The film brings together families, frontline experts, and educators to talk back to the rhetoric, not with vitriol, but with courage, truth, and love.

“They’re not headlines. They’re our kids,” says Sheedy. “I made this film because I’ve watched people in power try to turn our children into political talking points. Enough is enough.”

About the Film

Produced by D.F.F. Productions in partnership with pflag York Region and co-producer Patty Retsinas, ScapeGOAT is a parent-driven documentary told by families, for families. It features interviews with, trans families, healthcare professionals, teachers, and legal experts, and grounds its message in lived experience: not ideology.

Watch the trailer now.

Pride 2025 Campaign – Call to Action

To complete the film and support its national release, the team is calling on corporate and personal allies, educators, and community leaders to:

- Donate to the completion of the film

- Commit to host a screening in their company, community, school, or faith space

- Share the trailer and message throughout Pride Month

All campaign info and support opportunities are at: https://pflagyork.ca/scapegoat/

ScapeGOAT is not just a film. It’s a call to action from one family to another.

This Pride, we’re not just celebrating. We’re fighting back. Together.

ScapeGOAT Trailer

