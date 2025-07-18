FLEOA Commends President Trump for Signing HALT Fentanyl Act into Law

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) applauds President Donald J. Trump for signing the HALT Fentanyl Act into law—a major legislative step in the fight against the opioid crisis—and was proud to participate in yesterday’s bill signing ceremony at the White House.This critical legislation provides federal law enforcement with enhanced tools to combat the deadly rise of fentanyl and synthetic opioids that have devastated communities across the country. FLEOA also extends its appreciation to bill sponsors Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for their steadfast leadership in advancing this lifesaving bill.“The passage of the HALT Fentanyl Act is a monumental win for public safety,” said FLEOA National President Mathew Silverman. “Fentanyl has become a leading cause of overdose deaths in America. This legislation equips law enforcement with the tools needed to track, interdict, and dismantle the networks responsible for trafficking this lethal drug. It sends a clear message that our government is committed to taking bold, meaningful action in the fight against the opioid epidemic.”The HALT Fentanyl Act makes the Schedule I classification of fentanyl analogs permanent, closing a dangerous loophole that traffickers have exploited by modifying the chemical structure of the drug to evade law enforcement. The Act also increases penalties for trafficking in these deadly substances and bolsters federal coordination with state and local agencies to aggressively target distribution networks.“The work our officers do every day to protect American citizens is complicated by the ever-evolving nature of the drug trade,” said FLEOA Vice President of Legislative Affairs Albert Maresca, Jr. “The HALT Fentanyl Act gives law enforcement a critical edge in fighting back against powerful drug cartels pushing fentanyl into our neighborhoods.”Fentanyl-related overdoses continue to surge nationwide, claiming tens of thousands of lives annually. By giving law enforcement permanent legal authority to prosecute the production and distribution of fentanyl analogs, this legislation marks a major advance in efforts to disrupt the drug trade and save lives.FLEOA remains unwavering in its mission to support the men and women of federal law enforcement and will continue advocating for legislation, funding, and resources that protect both officers and the communities they serve. The HALT Fentanyl Act represents a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against the opioid epidemic.FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

