New Art Exhibition by Acclaimed Illustrator Axel Scheffler in June

Axel Scheffler

RICHMOND UPON THAMES, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richmond’s unique independent books and record store, Books on the Rise , is thrilled to announce a series of special events throughout June featuring the beloved local illustrator Axel Scheffler, celebrated for his iconic books such as The Gruffalo, Zog, and Stick Man. The festivities will centre around the launch of his brand-new picture book, WELCOME, a book about friendship.Events will include a month-long art exhibition, an evening Q&A and a family book signing coinciding with the twinning celebrations in Richmond with Konstanz, Germany, and Fontainebleau, France and embracing the spirit of community and international friendship. Talk and Q & A event June 5th 2025 at 7pm Join Axel, author and publisher Alison Green and members of Three Peas charity for the unique opportunity to hear about Axel’s life as an illustrator, career and new book. Tickets include a copy of WELCOME and a glass of wine. Book signing event June 7th 1-2pm Join Axel at a family book signing for WELCOME and have your copy dedicated and signed by Axel.Free Art Exhibition 3rd to 30th June Throughout June, Books on the Rise gallery space will showcase Axel Scheffler’s original artwork from WELCOME. Written by Alison Green, the picture book explores universal themes of friendship, and empathy and is filled with Axel’s funny and distinctive animal characters. Signed books will be available to buy.Every copy sold of WELCOME includes a donation to Three Peas refugee charity. Three Peas was founded in 2017 by a group of mothers from Richmond. The charity works with long-established partners in Europe to help support refugee communities and vulnerable families most at risk and in need.Axel Scheffler says: “I am delighted to be celebrating WELCOME at Books on the Rise and look forward to meeting everyone at the events. I hope my animal characters and Alison’s words encourage friendship and togetherness, and raise more donations to support Three Peas’ vital work.”Patrick Jones, Bookshop Manager says: "We are absolutely thrilled to host Axel Scheffler for these exclusive events. The Q&A offers a chance to delve into the mind of a creative genius; the signing is a wonderful opportunity for our young readers to meet the man behind so many cherished characters, and the exhibition will bring the beautiful art of WELCOME to life. We can't wait to welcome everyone to celebrate with us."For further information about the book WELCOME or an interview with Axel Scheffler:Contact: Penelope DaukesBrand and PR Director(0) 7899 996389pdaukes@scholastic.co.ukAll events will take place at Books on the Rise, 80 Hill Rise, TW10 6UB, Richmond Upon Thames, London.Books on the Rise is an independent bookshop, record shop and art gallery located on Richmond Hill, dedicated to offering a curated selection of excellent books, music, art exhibitions and fostering a vibrant community hub through engaging literary events.For further information or an interview contact Patrick Jones: patrick@booksontherise.comOr call 0208 948 1427 or 07465984454

