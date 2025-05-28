EPS Industry Alliance Sees Surge in Recycling Locations Across North America

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) drop-off bin. Foam Cycle expanded polystyrene (EPS) collection and recycling system.

EPS-IA adds over 150 new locations to interactive recycling map

CROFTON , MD, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA), the North American trade association representing the expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry, has observed exponential growth in EPS recycling locations across North America. Reflecting this momentum, EPS-IA recently added 165 new drop-off sites to its interactive online map that now hosts 680 locations in North America.This organic growth is a result of community initiatives to increase consumer accessibility, while adding new materials that weren’t previously collected. Along with a 28% increase over the past year, communities and organizations increasingly host special events for hard to recycle items including EPS transport packaging, with many reporting that subsequent events show increased community participation. According to a 2006 study from the University of California, Irvine, “EPS transport packaging is especially well suited for drop-off recycling, which is less costly to operate than curbside programs, and can be faster to implement than take-back programs.”Foam Cycle is one company working with Municipal Recycling Facilities (MRFs) that has been instrumental to achieve increased EPS recycling. Its patented turnkey EPS recycling system has been implemented in 37 communities in 14 states with increasing adoption. “The patented Foam Cycle system is one example of how innovation and public service can come together to make real environmental progress,” says Louis Troiano, owner and founder of Foam Cycle. This program is being embraced by MRF operators who are generating increased revenue from the landfill space that’s freed up for heavier waste materials.Alongside increased drop-off access, other communities are investing in EPS curbside collection. To date, the annual FPI Densifier Grant has been awarded to 35 MRF facilities in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to the population access increase from the growing number of drop-off locations, the dedicated growth efforts by Foam Cycle and the FPI Densifier Grant program have increased consumer access by 25.6 million.Recycled EPS end markets are also experiencing tremendous growth and are widely used in reverse engineering. EPS can be recycled into new products like wood composites, lightweight concrete, 3D printing filaments, as well as numerous consumer goods. EPS recyclate can also be used as a substitute for traditional aggregates such as sand and gravel in concrete production. These community initiatives show how EPS transport packaging upholds circular economy principles.Last year the EPS industry announced the advent of recycled content EPS packaging resin, currently available with 30-50% recycled content. With 79 million pounds of capacity already operational, the EPS industry stands committed to ongoing EPS recycling growth.ABOUT EPSExpanded polystyrene (EPS) is a lightweight material that is 98% air and offers unmatched protection for products and perishable goods like pharmaceuticals and fresh fish. It is a versatile material that supports a diverse range of industries and significant sectors of the national economy. Recognized by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as a material recycled in practice and at scale in a number of global regions, EPS plays a key role in protecting goods while supporting circular economy advancements.ABOUT EPS-IAThe EPS Industry Alliance (EPS-IA) is the North American trade association for the expanded polystyrene (EPS) industry. Our members – more than 50 small businesses located in 44 states – manufacture EPS foam insulation used in building and construction and EPS protective packaging for consumer goods including appliances, electronics, pharmaceuticals, furniture, and other products.For more information, please contact Ryan Bombich at 800-607-3772, rbombich@epsindustry.org, or visit www.epsindustry.org

