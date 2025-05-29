Agribusiness Risk Services Appoints Joshua Belanger, CPCU, as Vice President of Claims

Josh Belanger, CPCU, Vice President of Claims ARS is the leading U.S. specialty Farm, Agribusiness, and Commercial Property claims management company. ARU is the U.S. leader in specialty Property insurance product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agribusiness Risk Services ( ARS ), the leading U.S. specialty Farm, Agribusiness, and Commercial Property claims management company, announced today the appointment of Joshua Belanger, CPCU, as Vice President of Claims. Belanger brings more than 16 years of experience in strategic claims leadership and operational excellence, with a focus on managing complex Commercial Property claims. His addition to ARS comes at a time of rapid growth as demand for the company’s specialized expertise and robust claims administration capabilities continues to escalate.Prior to joining ARS, Belanger served as AVP of Commercial Claims at Ryze Claims Solutions, where he led teams supporting Third-Party Administration (TPA) services across commercial Property and Casualty lines. Belanger’s key achievements at Ryze included doubling department revenue and growing the company’s independent adjuster network by over 700%.Belanger began his career as a residential and commercial construction contractor, developing a skillset and knowledge base that led to an opportunity to become a claims professional at Farmers Insurance. Here, Belanger held a variety of roles of increasing responsibility, including Field Claims Representative, General Adjuster, Trainer, Vendor Manager, Quality Assurance Manager, and Territory Manager. Belanger is a noted life-long learner and has demonstrated a sustained commitment to professional and technical mastery, holding multiple industry designations including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Associate in Insurance Data Analytics (AIDA), Senior Professional Public Adjuster (SPPA), Associate in Claims (AIC), Associate in Insurance (AINS), Associate in Insurance Services (AIS), Water Restoration Technician (WRT), and Applied Structural Drying (ASD).William G. “Will” Johnson, Co-founder and CEO of ARS’s parent company ARU , stated, “I am thrilled to welcome Josh as Vice President of Claims. His track record of professional development and technical excellence aligns closely with our priorities at ARS, where continuous improvement is foundational to how we operate. We look forward to leveraging Josh’s data-driven approach and combined expertise in construction, claims management, and leadership in pursuit of our unabashed aim of making ARS the best claims organization in the world.”Joshua Belanger, Vice President of Claims, added, “ARS has earned a reputation for its deep expertise and commitment to niche markets. I’m excited to contribute my passion for building strong partnerships and driving sustainable, profitable growth. As a hands-on leader, I look forward to advancing our claims operations through collaboration, scalable solutions, and continuous process improvement, reinforcing our commitment to best-in-class performance and client service.”ARS ( https://agrisk.services ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARU. ( https://aru.solutions ) ARU was founded in 2016 and has quickly established itself as the U.S. leader in poultry confinement product development, underwriting, loss control, and technology. From there, the company has steadily added occupancies and expanded into serving larger and more sophisticated risks, both on a shared / layered and ground-up basis. ARU’s underwriting and loss control harnesses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, proprietary technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable portfolio of historically challenging risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. ARU’s products and services serve a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services but also technology, product development, operational support, and reinsurance capacity.For media inquiries or more information about ARS, ARU, and its leadership teams, visit https://aru.solutions

